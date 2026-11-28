An international court on Saturday rejected Argentina’s request for provisional measures to halt British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands.

The ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is a setback to Buenos Aires’ latest effort to challenge economic activity around the disputed territory.

Argentina had asked the tribunal on October 13 to order a suspension of the Sea Lion oil drilling project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

Buenos Aires also sought to prevent Britain from granting new authorisations for the exploitation of maritime resources around the islands while arbitration proceedings continue.

Britain had argued that granting the request would prevent Falkland Islanders from developing their natural resources and would have “devastating consequences” for the territory’s economy.

British foreign minister Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision.

There was no immediate comment from Argentina.