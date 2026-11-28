How childhood trauma can shape narcissistic traits

Sally grew up in a dysfunctional family where love, security and understanding were often missing. Her parents struggled with their own problems. There had been frequent arguments, harsh criticism, emotional neglect, humiliation or unpredictable behaviour. Instead of receiving consistent reassurance and guidance, Sally was left trying to understand a world that often felt unsafe.

Sometimes, she felt invisible. At other times, she may have been blamed for things that were not her fault. Perhaps she received affection when she pleased her parents but felt rejected when she made mistakes or expressed her feelings.

As a child, Sally needed someone to listen to her, protect her and reassure her that she was worthy of love.

Instead, she began to believe that showing vulnerability could leave her open to further hurt.

Sally was a child trying to cope with circumstances she did not have the emotional skills to understand or change.

How Sally learned to survive

As Sally grew older, she began developing ways to protect herself from the painful feelings she had experienced during childhood.

If she felt humiliated, she might try to appear superior. If she felt insecure, she might seek admiration. If she feared being blamed, she might blame someone else first.

Gradually, these responses would become habits, narcissistic traits. This is one possible pathway, not an inevitable outcome of childhood trauma.

Sally’s narcissistic traits as an adult

As an adult, Sally wants to feel valued, respected and important. The difficulty arises when protecting her self-image becomes more important than recognising how her behaviour affects others.

When someone points out a mistake, Sally may experience it as humiliation rather than helpful feedback. She becomes defensive, angry or dismissive instead of considering what has been said.

Taking responsibility may bring up uncomfortable feelings of shame. Sally may shift the blame onto someone else to protect herself from feeling at fault.

Sally may depend heavily on praise and recognition to feel worthwhile. When she does not receive the attention she expects, she may feel rejected or become resentful.

When someone explains that Sally has hurt them, she may focus on defending herself rather than listening to their feelings. Their pain becomes difficult for her to acknowledge because she feels personally threatened.

Uncertainty may make Sally uncomfortable. She may try to control conversations, situations or other people to avoid feeling powerless.

Admitting that she is wrong may feel like admitting that she is worthless. Instead of acknowledging a mistake, she may deny what happened, change the subject or attack the person who raised the concern.

These behaviours can damage relationships, even when Sally does not fully understand why she reacts this way.

What might be happening in Sally’s brain?

Childhood stress can influence the development of brain systems involved in responding to danger, managing emotions and processing memories.

For example, Sally may have learned to react quickly to situations that remind her of childhood criticism or rejection. Under stress, she may find it difficult to pause, regulate her emotions and consider another person’s perspective.

However, there is no single brain pattern that proves someone is narcissistic. These responses are not unique to narcissism, and we cannot know exactly what is happening in Sally’s brain without a proper assessment.

Can Sally heal?

Yes, change is possible, but Sally must be willing to participate in the process.

With appropriate psychotherapy, she may learn to: recognise the childhood experiences that shaped her coping strategies; understand the shame, fear or insecurity that may trigger defensive reactions; accept criticism without treating it as a personal attack; take responsibility without blaming others; listen to other people’s feelings without immediately defending herself; apologise sincerely and repair relationships; and build self-worth that does not depend entirely on admiration or being right.

Healing does not mean blaming her parents for everything or excusing the harm she causes. It means understanding her past while taking responsibility for her present behavior.

Understanding Sally without excusing her

Sally’s story reminds us that a person who hurts others may also have experienced emotional pain.

Her childhood may help explain why she developed certain protective behaviours. But it does not mean that other people must accept manipulation, blame, hostility or disrespect.

Sally cannot heal simply because someone loves her enough. She must recognise the problem, seek help when needed and demonstrate change through consistent actions.

The choice Sally faces

Sally cannot return to childhood and give herself the protection she needed. But she can learn to respond differently today.

She can begin to understand that admitting a mistake does not make her worthless. Listening to another person’s feelings does not mean she has lost control. Being vulnerable does not mean she is weak.

Perhaps her greatest challenge is learning that she no longer needs to protect herself in ways that hurt the people around her.

The past may shape us, but with insight, support and a willingness to change, it does not have to dictate our future.