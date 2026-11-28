Agency sees strong capital and liquidity at Bank of Cyprus

Capital Intelligence Ratings has affirmed the Bank of Cyprus’ long-term and short-term foreign currency ratings at BBB and A3, respectively, maintaining a stable outlook on both its long-term foreign currency and standalone ratings.

The agency also confirmed the bank’s bank standalone rating (BSR) at bbb, its core financial strength (CFS) rating at bbb, and its extraordinary support level (ESL) as uncertain.

Despite external challenges, Cyprus’ economy continues to perform well, with Capital Intelligence forecasting average gross domestic product growth of around 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

The agency attributed this outlook to resilient domestic demand and inflows of foreign investment, alongside steady employment growth and a reduction in private sector borrowing.

Private sector debt has moved closer to the EU average, excluding special purpose entities, it said.

Capital Intelligence added that legacy risks in the banking sector have been reduced, although non-performing loans held by credit-acquiring companies outside the banking system remain substantial.

These loans, which carry no recourse to the banking system, amounted to approximately 49.8 per cent of GDP in June 2026.

“Overall, favourable credit conditions and a strengthening banking sector support ultimate economic performance and the further accumulation of buffers to address potential economic downturns,” the agency said.

Bank of Cyprus assessment

The agency said the Bank of Cyprus’ core financial strength rating was underpinned by the high quality of its loan portfolio and other assets.

The quality of its lending book was reflected in declining non-performing loans and loan-loss provision coverage exceeding 100 per cent.

Other strengths included stable deposit-based funding, strong liquidity, high capitalisation and healthy underlying profitability.

The bank’s leading position in the domestic market also supported its rating, despite increased competition following consolidation in the banking sector.

However, Capital Intelligence identified high credit risk concentration in the property sector, including residential mortgages, as a constraint, particularly amid mounting cost-of-living pressures.

These pressures, combined with already high interest rates and the possibility of further increases, could undermine households’ ability to meet their loan repayments, the agency warned.

Elevated geopolitical risks were another limiting factor, given the potential impact on credit quality and Cyprus’ exposure to external shocks as a small, open economy.

Capital Intelligence described the bank’s asset quality as very strong, supported by sound lending criteria, effective credit risk management and favourable domestic operating conditions.

Non-performing loans were at historically low levels, with provision coverage above 100 per cent and limited new problem loan formation.

The quality of other assets was also strong, reflecting substantial placements with the Central Bank and a portfolio of high-quality securities.

The bank’s balance sheet benefited from significant liquid assets and relatively limited concentration of loans and deposits among individual counterparties, consistent with its predominantly retail banking profile.

Strong provision coverage, healthy underlying profitability and capital buffers further strengthened its ability to absorb credit losses, the agency said.

Nevertheless, rising living costs, compounded by high energy prices and regional geopolitical tensions, could weaken households’ debt-servicing capacity.

Higher interest rates could add to this pressure, particularly because most of the bank’s loan portfolio carries variable rates.

The agency also highlighted the bank’s significant exposure to cyclical domestic sectors, particularly property and tourism, as a continuing source of credit risk in the event of an economic downturn or an escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Cyprus’ small domestic economy limits opportunities for lending growth and sectoral diversification, although the bank’s selective international expansion provides some geographical diversification.

Profitability and funding

Capital Intelligence described the bank’s profitability as strong, with an annualised return on average assets of 1.76 per cent in the first nine months of 2026.

This was supported by resilient net interest income, a low-cost deposit base and good cost efficiency.

Profitability also received a modest boost from the reversal of provisions relating to specific customers.

Excluding these reversals, the annualised return on average assets remained strong at approximately 1.66 per cent.

“Despite pressure on margins from interest rate cuts in 2025, growth in lending and investments, combined with structural hedging strategies, supported net interest income through 2026,” the agency said.

It added that earnings quality was good, with mainly recurring non-interest income accounting for 28 per cent of operating income.

This was supported by established fee-generating activities and the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance.

Cost efficiency also remained satisfactory, with the cost-to-income ratio at 40.9 per cent.

Profitability is expected to remain strong, although returns could moderate as the cost of credit risk returns to more normal levels, funding costs rise and higher taxation weighs on net profits, the agency said.

The bank’s funding profile was also assessed as strong, supported by an established domestic deposit base consisting mainly of retail deposits and providing stable, low-cost funding.

Its reliance on wholesale market funding was limited and related mainly to requirements for minimum own funds and eligible liabilities.

International operations and corporate deposits could be more volatile, but the associated risks were mitigated by the bank’s strong liquidity and overall funding stability.

Capital Intelligence also assessed liquidity risk as low, citing substantial cash holdings and balances with the Central Bank, high-quality securities and a low level of asset encumbrance.

A low loan-to-deposit ratio reflected significant excess liquidity, while the liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio remained comfortably above regulatory minimum requirements.

“These buffers provide significant capacity to absorb deposit outflows and support lending growth,” the agency said.

Capital adequacy and outlook

The bank’s capitalisation was characterised as strong, supported by high-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital, substantial regulatory buffers and the capacity to generate capital internally.

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, its CET1 ratio stood at 20.6 per cent, while its total capital adequacy ratio was 25.2 per cent.

Capital retention had been constrained by substantial dividend distributions to shareholders, the agency said.

An increase in risk-weighted assets and higher regulatory deductions had also contributed to a modest reduction in capital ratios.

Capital Intelligence expects the ratios to moderate further as shareholder distributions increase and lending activity expands.

However, capitalisation is expected to remain strong, supported by underlying profitability and the bank’s ability to adjust distributions.

The agency added that capital flexibility had improved following the bank’s listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, which enhanced the liquidity of its shares and access to equity capital markets.

Established access to debt markets also supported the refinancing of its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) obligations.

The stable outlook indicates that the ratings are expected to remain unchanged over the next 12 months.

“This reflects our assessment that the risk profile of the Bank of Cyprus is likely to remain at current levels,” the agency said.

The resilience of the bank’s strong financial indicators during an economic downturn could support a future upgrade of its ratings, it added.

Conversely, although not considered likely at present, the outlook could be revised downwards if the bank’s financial performance weakened significantly.

BoC secures S&P credit upgrade

The latest affirmation follows an upgrade by S&P Global Ratings last week, which raised the Bank of Cyprus’ long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings to BBB/A-2, from BBB-/A-3, and its long-term resolution counterparty rating to BBB+, from BBB, while maintaining a stable outlook.

S&P cited the bank’s improving asset quality, strong profitability and robust capital position, alongside a more favourable operating environment in Cyprus, where economic growth, lower private sector debt and stronger household and corporate finances have helped reduce credit risks.

“The recovery of Cyprus’ private sector, amid supportive economic conditions, contributes to a sustained improvement of the banking sector’s asset quality,” the agency said.

S&P also highlighted stronger funding conditions and low funding costs in Cyprus compared with many other European banking systems, forecasting economic growth of 2.7 per cent in 2026 and average real growth of 3 per cent between 2027 and 2029.

CI Ratings acquisition

Relatedly, US-based credit rating agency KBRA recently agreed to acquire Limassol-headquartered Capital Intelligence Ratings, in a deal intended to expand its presence across the Middle East and North Africa and bring a Cyprus-founded ratings business into its international operations.

Founded in 1982, CI Ratings has more than 40 years of experience providing independent credit ratings and research, particularly for financial institutions and corporate borrowers.

It currently rates more than 185 issuers, covering financial institutions, companies, bonds and sukuk across the MENA region and other international markets.

Its established regional relationships and expertise are expected to complement KBRA’s international platform, particularly in markets with growing debt capital activity.

“CI Ratings brings more than four decades of experience, longstanding relationships and deep regional knowledge,” said Jim Nadler, president and chief executive of KBRA.

“Adding that expertise to KBRA’s global platform will strengthen our analysis and enhance the scope of the ratings and research we provide to market participants around the world,” he added.