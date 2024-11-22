A ring-shaped vessel of the Late Bronze Age of Cypriot origin was repatriated from Paris on November 1, the department of antiquities said on Friday.

The antiquity was located by the department as it was set to be sold at an online auction in February. The French authorities were immediately informed and intervened.

The owner of the object accepted to voluntarily it to the Republic of Cyprus, the department said.

The vessel was handed over by the French authorities to the Embassy of Cyprus in Paris in July.

The department said it has “intensified efforts to combat the phenomenon of illegal trafficking of Cypriot antiquities with daily checks on online media and auction houses.”

At the same time, it “continues all efforts to protect the cultural heritage of Cyprus and other countries, in close cooperation with the National Committee for Combating of Looting and Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Heritage.”