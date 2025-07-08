Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Monday will chair a Eurogroup meeting, which is also set to elect a new president for the next two and a half years.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, ministers will first exchange views on the coordination of fiscal policies within the eurozone. They will also adopt a statement on the eurozone’s fiscal policy for 2026.

The meeting will continue with the presentation of the European Central Bank’s annual assessment of the international role of the euro. It will conclude with the election procedure for the new President of the Eurogroup, who will lead the body until the end of 2026.

The Administrative Court has annulled a fine of more than €6.4 million imposed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Greek business siblings Ioannis and Amalia Vardinogiannis over allegations of insider trading involving shipping sector changes and shareholding in a listed company.

According to Cypriot daily Politis, the court accepted the appeals lodged by both Ioannis and Amalia Vardinogiannis, cancelling the administrative sanctions issued by CySEC, which had imposed a fine of €6,388,300 on Ioannis and a further €50,000 on Amalia.

The core of the case concerned a transaction that took place on March 29, 2007, when 19,358,487 shares were acquired through Amalia Vardinogiannis at a price of €0.09 per share on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, totalling €1,742,264.

The Evangelismos hospital in Paphos is set to be acquired following the signing of a sale agreement, pending final approval from the Cyprus Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC).

The buyer, Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), is advancing the acquisition, according to a report by Economy Today.

HHG is backed by global investment firm CVC Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth.

Passenger traffic at Cyprus’ two international airports reached a new peak in June 2025, according to figures released on Monday by Hermes Airports.

Specifically, the company reported that a total of 1.4 million passengers travelled through Larnaca and Paphos airports during the month, compared with 1.3 million in June 2023.

This is despite the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel earlier in the year, which led to subdued booking activity across several European markets.

Cyprus ranks among the lowest in Europe for job satisfaction, workplace leadership and psychological safety, according to the European Workforce Study 2025.

The survey, whose findings were shared by Philenews, was based on responses from 24,938 employees across 19 countries, found only 53 per cent of workers in Cyprus describing their workplace as ‘a great place to work’, below the European average of 59 per cent.

Denmark topped the list at 75 per cent, followed by Norway (73 per cent) and Sweden (68 per cent). Greece and Italy were at the bottom with 44 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

Cyprus recorded a 2 per cent rise in house prices in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a year earlier, while rents continued to increase across the island, Eurostat data showed.

Across the European Union, property prices rose 5.7 per cent year-on-year and 1.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

Rents increased 3.2 per cent annually and 0.9 per cent on a quarterly basis, adding to household pressures in many member states.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou on Monday said that the Strategic Plan for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, with a budget of more than €450 million for rural development, is central to efforts to create “a sustainable, competitive and future-proof primary sector”.

Speaking at a training day on ‘Smart agriculture in field crops’ at the University of Cyprus, she said that the initiative forms part of a broader series of trainings on smart agriculture scheduled for this year, in cooperation with the Agricultural University of Athens.

Further sessions will cover the application of smart technologies in greenhouses and livestock farming.

The 3rd CSN Mediterranean Crewing Conference drew a full house of international crewing professionals, HR leaders, shipowners and technology providers in Athens end of June, placing a spotlight on seafarers’ welfare, training and digital transformation.

Held at the Stavros Niarchos foundation cultural centre to mark the ‘Day of the Seafarer’, the event brought practical insights and ideas, with participants united in their commitment to advancing the wellbeing and capability of crews worldwide, according to Cyprus Shipping News (CSN).

Adonis Violaris, managing director of CSN, welcomed delegates and outlined the conference’s ambitious agenda.

Alkis H. Hadjikyriacos (Frou-Frou Biscuits) Public Ltd on Monday confirmed that it paid dividends to shareholders on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The announcement was made by Ariadne Samouil, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

“We would like to inform you that the dividend was posted or paid to the beneficiaries on Friday, 4 July 2025” she said in a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

TechIsland, Cyprus’ largest technology association, on Monday announced the creation of the TechIsland Legal Community.

According to the announcement, this is a new professional initiative dedicated to lawyers, legal advisors, and compliance professionals operating in the country’s fast-growing tech sector.

“As part of its broader mission to strengthen Cyprus’ position as a regional tech hub, TechIsland continues to expand its professional communities across key business functions,” the association said.

Greek dairy group Omiros has announced the acquisition of the Cypriot dairy company A. Hadjipieris Ltd through its subsidiary Omiros Dairies Cyprus.

The move marks a strategic step for the Greek dairy group in strengthening its presence in international markets, particularly in the segment of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products with global recognition.

The acquisition of A. Hadjipieris Ltd, a company with a long-standing reputation in halloumi and traditional sheep’s yoghurt, represents a significant milestone in Omiros’ longstanding growth trajectory.