Authorities in Larnaca have issued eviction orders for one of the oldest buildings in the coastal city, deemed extremely dangerous due to structural risk, reports said on Monday.

The building in question is called Dipa, located on Grigoris Afxentiou avenue, which has 64 apartments but also hosts 12 businesses.

The Larnaca local government organisation (EOA) issued the evacuation order last Friday.

Signs have been placed outside warning passersby not to enter.

According to Politis, some of the tenants do not wish to leave, and have appointed an attorney to handle the case.

The Dipa building is one of the oldest and most known in Larnaca. It had been deemed structurally unstable, with significant wear-and-tear to walls and supporting columns.

Reports said it was flagged as dangerous some two years ago, with warnings issued.

Although tenants were given three days to evacuate the premises (meaning by Monday), it appears that the Larnaca authorities are willing to grant a small extension.

Speaking to media, tenants said they are in a desperate situation, having to find alternative housing in a matter of days.

The head of the Larnaca EOA said that if a surveyor is appointed sometime in the next few days, with the purpose of restoring the building, that would “satisfy” the local government organisation.

The building’s management committee is reportedly seeking a civil engineer who would supervise repairs.

If the building is evacuated, it would be the second in Larnaca in the space of a few months. In May this year, the Madona building had been evacuated, again over safety concerns.

Larnaca authorities had recently issued eviction orders for the Filanda Court complex, but put the order on hold after the management committee promised to make repairs.

In late September, the Larnaca EOA said that a total of 335 buildings across the district have been classified as dangerous, with 189 falling into the highest risk category.

The organisation assumed responsibility for managing dangerous buildings on April 1, 2025, inheriting 563 recorded cases of buildings suspected of being dangerous.