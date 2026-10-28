Cyprus businesses will need to invest more, improve productivity and turn research into commercially successful products if they are to compete internationally, with employers warning that the ability to adapt quickly to new technologies will increasingly matter more than company size.

The warning comes as Cyprus leads the EU in innovation activity among smaller businesses, but continues to face difficulties attracting private investment and turning research into commercial growth.

Speaking at the 19th Cyprus Innovation Awards and the Cyprus Research Awards 2025 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Monday, Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) chairman Giorgos Pantelides said “the companies most likely to succeed would not necessarily be the largest, but those quickest to adapt.”

With artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies changing the way companies operate, he argued that businesses could no longer afford to treat innovation as something optional.

What began as a privacy app for people worried about spyware secretly listening on them or stealing their personal data from their phones, has grown into something far more ambitious.

Five years on, Malloc, led by co-founder and CEO Maria Terzi, is moving across enterprise, government and defence, developing mobile security technology designed to protect users operating in some of the most sensitive and restricted environments.

The company’s evolution reflects a wider shift in cybersecurity. Smartphones are no longer simply personal devices. For journalists, executives, government personnel, political figures and defence users, they can also become a route into location data, communications, personal, confidential and operational information. For Terzi, however, Malloc’s expansion is not a departure from its original mission. If anything, she believes the company is still far from what it can ultimately achieve. From a privacy app to something much bigger.

Looking back at how Malloc has evolved, Terzi said, “To be honest, nothing changed, in fact, Malloc is not even near to what it can become.”

The Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe) will bring together hospitality professionals, investors, airline representatives and policymakers in Nicosia on December 2, 2026, for its 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit and HORECA Expo, focusing on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the tourism industry.

The event will take place at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme “Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience & Responsible Growth”, examining emerging trends and developments expected to influence the hotel and tourism sectors over the coming decade.

The conference comes at a time of significant change for global tourism, with geopolitical instability, economic pressures, climate change, evolving traveller expectations and rapid technological advances creating new challenges for the industry.

Cyprus’ economy grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, accelerating from 3 per cent in the previous quarter and recording the fourth-highest growth rate in the euro area, as household spending and investment remained strong despite the deterioration in the global economic environment following the outbreak of the US-Iran war, according to Eurobank Research.

The bank’s latest analysis of the Cypriot economy points to resilient domestic demand, a robust labour market and sustained investment, although rising inflation and weaker external balances pose risks to the outlook.

Household consumption increased by 5.4 per cent year-on-year, while gross fixed capital formation rose by 9.4 per cent, making the 2 components the main drivers of growth.

Investment was supported particularly by a 151.9 per cent surge in transport equipment, while residential investment grew at a more moderate pace of 4.3 per cent.

Abandoned, unsafe and heritage buildings across Cyprus are threatening public safety, undermining property values and holding back urban regeneration, with Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council president Marinos Kineyirou, urging the government and local authorities to act before further tragedies occur.

Kineyirou identified 3 categories of dangerous buildings that require different responses, warning that inadequate oversight, owners’ failure to maintain properties and lengthy restoration procedures are allowing the problem to persist.

“We are watching the situation with abandoned and dangerous buildings with great concern and anxiety,” he said, stressing that public safety must take precedence over aesthetic considerations and the visual pollution affecting towns and villages.

“In such an important matter, we cannot afford to act like Epimetheus,” Kineyirou said, referring to the figure in Greek mythology who recognises a mistake only after the damage has been done.

Resales of existing houses in Cyprus more than doubled in the third quarter of 2026, with transactions rising by 114.5 per cent compared with the previous quarter, as the secondary residential property market underwent a significant shift towards houses, according to a report by Landbank Analytics.

The number of recorded house resales increased from 345 in the second quarter to 740 in the third, while the total value of apartment and house resales reached €710.40 million during the first 9 months of the year.

The study covered 3,241 resales of existing apartments and houses between January and September 2026, excluding residential plots, land, offices, retail premises and off-plan properties.

Overall, residential resales increased by 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, from 1,044 transactions in the second quarter to 1,566, while their combined recorded value climbed by 78 per cent, from €212.80m to €378.80m.

Cyprus is preparing a new strategy to attract international companies and skilled professionals, with the government aiming to secure Cabinet approval by December and begin implementing the plan in 2027.

The revised Business and Talent Attraction Strategy for 2027 – 2030 is intended to encourage new investment, help established companies expand and strengthen the contribution of international businesses to the Cypriot economy.

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michalis Damianos outlined the government’s intentions during the first consultation workshop, held this week, bringing together businesses, universities, banks and public authorities.

According to the ministry, Damianos stressed the importance of developing the strategy in close cooperation with investors and other interested parties, rather than drawing up measures without consulting the businesses expected to benefit from them.

Capital.com has secured its first tennis partnership, becoming the Official Trading Platform Partner of the Davis Cup by Generali Final 8, World Tennis announced on Tuesday.

The multi-year agreement will see Capital.com join the Davis Cup commercial family at the Final 8 in Bologna from November 24 to 29, when host nation Italy, winners in the last three seasons, will compete alongside seven other nations to be crowned world champions.

Established in 2016, Capital.com is an online trading platform operating across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. Its brand promise, Built for Better Decisions, shapes how the platform is designed, helping clients understand their choices, assess risk and make more informed decisions.

As part of the partnership, Capital.com will have a dedicated space in the Davis Cup Fan Zone throughout the Final 8, offering visitors interactive experiences before the day’s matches, alongside tennis-themed merchandise.

Cyprus landlords are taking a fresh look at whether holiday lets are really worth the trouble, as rising residential rents, changes to property taxation and tighter scrutiny of Airbnb-style accommodation begin to alter the financial calculation.

For years, short-term rentals offered the promise of higher returns, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Paphos, Protaras and Limassol. But a good nightly rate is one thing. What remains after cleaning, commissions, electricity bills, maintenance and periods without guests is quite another.

And with conventional rents continuing to rise, securing a reliable tenant for 12 months is looking increasingly attractive.

The latest RICS Cyprus Property Price Index, produced with KPMG, puts the annual increase in apartment rental values at 7.36 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 6.43 per cent for holiday apartments.

Cyprus is earning more from tourists who are staying for shorter holidays, but new research suggests the island may need to offer considerably more than sunshine and beaches to keep visitors coming back in 2027.

Tourism revenue rose 4.6 per cent to €536.5 million in July, despite arrivals falling by 1.1 per cent. Visitors spent more each day, although their average stay shortened from nine nights to 8.6.

It is an encouraging result for an industry that has spent decades measuring success largely through arrival numbers. The wider picture, though, is rather less comfortable.

Revenue for the first seven months of 2026 fell by 7 per cent to €1.76 billion, while arrivals during the first nine months were 5.6 per cent below last year’s levels.

There is also a worrying comparison with the rest of Europe.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will host an online workshop on November 12, 2026, to examine green skills shortages in Cyprus and how education and vocational training can better address the needs of businesses and the wider society.

The workshop, entitled “Green skills: from needs analysis to integration into education and training”, is being organised as part of the European SUSTAINET project, funded by the Erasmus+ programme, in collaboration with the University of Limassol (UoL).

The event aims to identify the green skills required in Cyprus and explore ways to incorporate them into education and training, taking into account changing labour market demands and the challenges posed by the green transition.

Geopolitical tensions, energy security and the rising cost of cleaner shipping will take centre stage in Limassol on November 27, when the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) brings together international maritime executives for its inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit.

The invitation-only event, taking place at the Parklane Resort, will examine how political uncertainty, environmental regulations and the shift towards alternative fuels are affecting investment decisions and the competitiveness of the global shipping industry.

CSC president Andreas Neophytou will deliver the welcome address, followed by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos, who will chair the summit, and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez, who is scheduled to deliver a message.

Other prominent speakers include Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation, Pankaj Khanna, chief executive of Heidmar Maritime Holdings, and American economist Richard D. Wolff, who will address the geopolitical challenges facing international shipping.

Globalwealth Group Plc has proposed reducing its issued share capital by €37.386 following the cancellation of 37,386 treasury shares, with shareholders due to consider the proposal alongside plans to appoint 3 independent consultants to review the company’s employee share option scheme at an extraordinary general meeting in Nicosia on November 18, 2026.

The proposed share capital reduction will lower the company’s issued share capital from €105,436.963, divided into 105,436,963 ordinary shares, to €105,399.577, comprising 105,399,577 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of €0.001.

The cancellation follows the expiry of the maximum statutory 2-year period during which the company was permitted to hold the 37,386 treasury shares, with the resolution stating that their disposal had been excluded.

The National Bank of Greece has exercised its call option to redeem all outstanding notes under a €500 million bond issue due in November 2027, with the early redemption to take place at face value and accrued unpaid interest also payable.

In an announcement to investors, the National Bank of Greece said the notes were issued on November 22, 2022, under its €5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme and carry the designation Fixed Rate Resettable Unsubordinated MREL Notes.

The notes have a maturity date of November 22, 2027, and are identified by the international securities identification number XS2558592932.

Although the original issue was valued at €500 million, the outstanding principal amount currently stands at €284,835,000.

Louis plc has applied to the Nicosia District Court for permission to convene shareholder meetings to consider a proposed restructuring that would place the Louis Nausicaa Beach hotel under a new listed company, Nausicaa Hotels Plc, while allowing Louis plc to leave the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and become a private company.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said the application followed earlier announcements on December 11 and December 15, 2025, concerning the restructuring plan, which would reorganise the group and separate the hotel investment from the existing listed company.

The proposed arrangement would transfer the hotel’s ultimate ownership to the minority shareholders of Louis plc and Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd in exchange for their shares in the 2 companies.

iDNA Genomics Public Ltd has notified the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 25, 2026, at 11am, to be conducted electronically.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said the meeting followed its October 14 announcement and a decision by its board of directors to convene the gathering.

The Cyprus Cement Public Company bought 219 of its own shares on October 26, 2026, for a total of €293.46, acting through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd in line with a decision taken by shareholders earlier this year.

The company said the purchase was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sales of petroleum products in Cyprus increased by 1.5 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, reaching 146,963 tonnes, as higher sales of motor gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and aviation kerosene outweighed declines in road diesel and heating gasoil, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Sales from filling stations also rose, increasing by 1.7 per cent compared with September 2025 to reach 62,557 tonnes.

Among individual products, sales of liquefied petroleum gases increased by 12.1 per cent, while asphalt sales rose by 5.1 per cent, light fuel oil by 1.6 per cent and motor gasoline by 1.5 per cent.

Provisions of aviation kerosene increased by 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, provisions of marine gasoil fell by 3.6 per cent, while sales of heating gasoil declined by 6 per cent and road diesel by 1.4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, total petroleum product sales rose by 20.8 per cent in September compared with August, reflecting increases across several categories.