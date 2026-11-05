The nationwide police operation ‘Plegma’ is an important step in the fight against organised crime, particularly drug trafficking networks, the justice ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry praised the professionalism and commitment of police officers involved in the operation, which is coordinated by the newly established directorate for combating organised crime.

It pledged continued support through additional staff, equipment and legal measures to strengthen efforts against criminal networks.

The ministry said protecting the public, especially younger generations, remained a priority, adding that operations would continue.

The police said earlier on Thursday that 26 individuals had been taken into custody in a major nationwide police operation aimed at suspected drug trafficking networks.

The nationwide operation codenamed ‘Plegma’ (network) followed a lengthy investigation initiated in February after a significant drug seizure in Nicosia.

On February 19, officers intercepted a vehicle carrying two people and discovered 11,480 firecrackers, along with cannabis and cocaine in the possession of one individual.

Searches linked to the driver uncovered 167kg of cannabis, 62kg of cocaine and 4.5kg of cannabis resin.

Authorities also reported the seizure of firearms, explosive devices, cash, and electronic cigarettes believed to contain drugs.

Five individuals remain in custody related to this case, with police revealing that the investigation unveiled broader connections among network members.

Police sources said four of those arrested have been re-arrested and five others are inmates.

During recent law enforcement raids, authorities conducted 27 searches across various residences, businesses and vehicles.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of over €25,000 in cash, 37 mobile phones, two firearms, ammunition, fireworks and small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.