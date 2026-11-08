A large quantity of duty-free tobacco products was found and confiscated in the premises of a 32-year-old man in Paralimni on Saturday afternoon, police announced on Sunday.

A total of 135 packs of cigarettes, 14 packs of tobacco and seven packs of heated tobacco were confiscated, while the 32-year-old was fined €1,500.

“Members of the Famagusta Crime Prevention Unit, based on a court warrant, carried out a search of the premises of a 32-year-old man in Paralimni,” police said.

The items discovered were handed to the customs department to be destroyed.