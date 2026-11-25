McDonald’s Cyprus managing director Elena Andreou called on family businesses to give the next generation room to lead, as the company, which now employs more than 1,800 people across Cyprus, was recognised this week for its contribution to the country’s labour market.

Speaking at the 25th Leadership and HR Management Conference in Nicosia, Andreou argued that leaders are not born but made, drawing on her own experience of stepping into a position of responsibility before she felt ready for it.

“I certainly wasn’t ready at all at the time,” she said, recalling that what made the difference was having people around her who believed she could succeed.

The distinction was presented as part of The People Economy Honors, an initiative introduced this year by conference to recognise 20 of the country’s largest employers and their contribution to employment, professional development and the wider economy.

Andreou subsequently joined a discussion on how businesses develop their next generation of leaders, alongside George and Pantelis Leptos of the Leptos Group and Lysandros Ioannou of PHC Franchised Restaurants.

For Andreou, the subject is also a personal one. Born, raised and educated in Germany, she grew up around the restaurant business, with her parents operating McDonald’s franchises in the southern German city of Konstanz.

In 1997, she moved to Cyprus when her family brought the American fast-food chain to the island, gaining experience across different areas of the business before becoming deputy managing director in 2013 and managing director in 2020.

Nearly three decades after opening its first restaurant on Larnaca’s Finikoudes promenade in June 1997, Family Restaurants Andreou Co. Ltd, the company behind McDonald’s Cyprus, operates 23 restaurants across the island and works with numerous local suppliers.

Its corporate website now puts its workforce at more than 1,800, compared with the 1,563 employees recorded in its Great Place to Work profile in December 2025.

However, some of the most telling examples of leadership development, Andreou explained, can be found within the restaurants themselves, among employees who joined the company at a young age and gradually worked their way into management.

Some of those employees, she said, had spent 10 to 15 years developing their skills through the company’s training programmes before taking on positions of responsibility.

“We invest significantly in training,” she said, explaining that the aim was to give employees the opportunity to develop their abilities, progress professionally and assume greater responsibilities within the business.

The company’s investment in education extends beyond the restaurant floor. Through its education programme, McDonald’s Cyprus works with five local academic institutions, including the University of Nicosia, UCLan Cyprus and the Cyprus Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Employees have access to specialised seminars, scholarships and reduced tuition fees for certain undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with some discounts also available to immediate family members.

Andreou herself began working in the family business at the age of 12, at her parents’ restaurant in Germany.

At the time, she described her professional development within McDonald’s as an education in itself, involving continuous training, international seminars and courses at the company’s Hamburger University in Chicago.

She also described the transition from the first to the second generation of the family business as a natural progression, having spent much of her life working in its restaurants, although not one without its challenges.

The company has also received recognition for its approach to gender equality in the workplace, ranking second in the large-employer category of the Best Workplaces for Women rankings in 2026, following a similar distinction in 2025.

Its initiatives include mentoring and training programmes available to employees regardless of gender or age, with an emphasis on equal opportunities for career advancement.

Beyond the restaurant business, Andreou also chairs the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus, which opened its first house in Nicosia in September 2022, providing free accommodation and support to families whose children require medical treatment away from home.

Last November, the organisation announced plans for the house’s expansion, seeking to accommodate more families.

Turning to the question of who eventually takes over a business, however, Andreou was particularly critical of family-owned companies where the older generation struggles to relinquish control.

“You have to make room for the second generation,” she said, adding that she disliked seeing younger family members being denied the opportunity to do what was expected of them.

Equally important, she said, was building a strong leadership team rather than concentrating responsibility in the hands of one person.

For Andreou, the measure of successful leadership is ultimately what happens when someone else takes over, concluding that her greatest happiness will be for the next leader to be better than her.