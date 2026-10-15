Last checked: October 13, 2026

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens do not need a visa for Cyprus. British, US, Canadian, Australian and many other passport holders can make short visits without a visa, normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Other nationalities generally need a visa in advance, unless a specific exemption applies.

This guide covers holidays, family visits, short business trips and transit. If you are coming to live, work or retire, use our Cyprus residency guide.

Do you need a visa for Cyprus? Check by nationality

Find your passport or document category below. Examples concern ordinary passports, not diplomatic passports or refugee documents.

Passport or status Separate Cyprus visa? Main condition EU countries; Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway; Switzerland No Valid passport or national identity card with photograph; free-movement rules apply United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan No for short visits Normally up to 90 days in any 180 days Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Israel, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates No for short visits Normally up to 90 days in any 180 days Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine No with a qualifying biometric passport Check the passport-specific conditions in the official list China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Africa Generally yes Check whether a Schengen-document or other exemption applies Turkey, Azerbaijan Generally yes The Schengen-document exemption described below does not apply Eligible valid double- or multiple-entry Schengen visa, Schengen residence permit or national long-stay visa Often no Document validity and nationality exceptions apply; confirm with the consulate Any nationality not shown Check the official lists Do not infer eligibility from your country of residence

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishes the visa-exempt categories and countries and visa-required countries. Consult their footnotes before booking, particularly for biometric passports and special travel documents.

Do UK citizens need a visa? British citizens visiting for tourism or qualifying short business visits generally do not. Other British nationality categories should check their specific status. A UK residence permit alone does not exempt a foreign passport holder.

Do US citizens need a visa? US passport holders generally do not for short tourist or business visits within the 90/180-day limit. Visa-free entry does not authorise employment or settlement.

Is Cyprus in the Schengen area?

As checked on October 13, 2026, Cyprus is an EU member but is not yet part of the Schengen area. The European Commission’s guidance confirms the distinction. Border checks still apply, and a Cyprus visa is not a Schengen visa.

Days spent in Cyprus are counted separately from the Schengen short-stay allowance. Visiting Cyprus does not reset the rolling Schengen calculation: earlier Schengen stays still matter when you return there. See our Cyprus and Schengen explainer.

Can you use a Schengen visa to enter Cyprus?

Often, yes. Cyprus recognises qualifying valid double- or multiple-entry Category C Schengen visas, as well as qualifying Schengen national long-stay visas and residence permits, for short visits without a separate Cypriot visa. This provision excludes Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens.

A single-entry Schengen visa does not qualify under the double-/multiple-entry rule. Check that your document covers the planned visit and show it with your passport. If your itinerary includes returning to Schengen, confirm you can re-enter there too. The Cyprus embassy’s explanation sets out the recognised documents and conditions. A residence permit from the UK or Ireland should not be treated as equivalent.

Types of short-stay visa

A Category C visa covers short visits. Tourism, visiting relatives and attending business meetings are different purposes within that category, rather than separate residence permissions. A business visitor should provide evidence of the meeting or event; taking employment requires the appropriate authorisation.

A multiple-entry Category C visa allows repeated visits during its validity. Even a visa valid for several years does not permit continuous residence: its allowed stay and the 90/180-day ceiling still apply.

An airport transit visa, Category A, permits passage through an airport’s international transit area, not entry into Cyprus. The MFA’s transit-nationality list includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkey, among others. Exemptions may apply.

If a connection requires immigration clearance, collecting baggage landside or leaving the airport, check entry-visa requirements instead. Do not rely on an exceptional visa issued at the border as a routine visa-on-arrival option. The official visa categories explain these distinctions; student, work and long-stay arrangements belong in our residency guide.

How to apply for a Cyprus visa

1. Identify the consulate responsible for your application. Start with the MFA’s visa overview and the Cyprus mission serving your country of lawful residence. Use an application centre only where the mission authorises it. If there is no local mission, ask which office can accept your case before sending a passport.

2. Obtain the form and local checklist. Use the official Cyprus visa application form, or the current version provided by your consulate. Complete and sign it accurately. Requirements for translations, certified documents, appointments and submission methods can differ between missions.

3. Prepare the supporting documents. For a typical tourist application, expect:

A passport issued within the previous ten years, valid at least three months beyond intended departure, with at least two blank pages.

Recent passport photographs meeting the mission’s specifications.

Proof of lawful residence where you apply, where relevant.

Hotel bookings or evidence of private accommodation; a host may need to complete a certified hosting declaration.

Return or onward flight reservations and a clear itinerary.

Travel medical insurance covering Cyprus throughout the visit, with at least €30,000 cover for the required medical and repatriation risks.

Recent bank statements and evidence of sufficient funds for the stay and return journey.

Employment, study or business evidence supporting the stated purpose and intended return.

Business applicants should add the invitation and employer’s letter. Consult the New Delhi mission’s checklist as an example, but use your own mission’s instructions. Prepare reservations as requested; avoid buying non-refundable tickets solely to support an undecided application.

4. Pay the fee. The standard Category C fee is €90, whether single or multiple entry. The published child rates are €45 from age six to under twelve and free below six. Reduced fees or exemptions apply to some nationalities and categories; application-centre charges may be additional. The official fee table also lists the €90 airport-transit fee. A refusal normally does not produce a refund.

5. Attend any required appointment. Photograph and fingerprint requirements apply, subject to exemptions. The official application guidance describes fingerprint collection and the exemption for children under twelve. The consulate may request an interview or further evidence. Do not assume an earlier Schengen application removes the need to attend.

6. Allow realistic processing time. Published guidance gives a usual decision period of 15 days, extendable to 45 days where further scrutiny is needed. Appointment availability, missing documents and passport delivery add time. General rules allow applications up to six months before travel, but confirm the receiving mission’s submission window. The Paris embassy’s guidance sets out those deadlines.

7. Track through the receiving office. Keep the receipt and reference number. Use the authorised centre’s tracking service where provided, or follow the consulate’s contact instructions. Tracking a passport’s return is not confirmation of approval. When it arrives, check the visa’s dates, permitted stay and entry count before travelling.

Entry requirements even if you do not need a visa

Visa-free does not mean entry without checks. Non-EU visitors should have a valid passport, evidence of their visit’s purpose, accommodation details, sufficient money and a return or onward ticket. Border officers may ask to see them, even when a visa has already been issued. The Cyprus embassy in Washington explicitly warns that a visa does not guarantee admission.

For ordinary short visits, the general passport rule is issue within the previous ten years and validity extending at least three months after planned departure. Visa applicants also need two blank pages. EU/EEA and Swiss travellers can use a valid qualifying national identity card; do not apply the non-EU passport checklist indiscriminately to them.

Keep insurance and supporting documents accessible. Travel insurance is required for visa applicants under the published checklist and is sensible for visa-exempt visitors too; do not assume every nationality faces an identical insurance-document check at arrival.

How long can you stay?

For most non-EU short-stay visitors, the ceiling is 90 days in any rolling 180-day period. Count both arrival and departure days. On each day of the visit, look back over that day and the preceding 179 days; total Cyprus days must not exceed 90.

For example, if you already spent 40 days in Cyprus within the relevant window, that leaves at most 50, assuming none of those earlier days drops outside the window. Leaving briefly does not restart the allowance.

A visa can authorise fewer days, and its expiry date or entry conditions may restrict travel further. EU/EEA and Swiss citizens have separate free-movement residence rules.

Overstaying can affect future admission and lead to immigration enforcement. Seek help before permission expires. The government’s visa guidance provides for extensions in exceptional humanitarian, force-majeure or serious personal circumstances; it is not an automatic extra 90 days for a longer holiday. Contact the Migration Department about your circumstances.

Entering the north

Visitors already lawfully in the Republic can seek to cross at authorised points, including Deryneia and Agios Dometios. Ledra Street and Ledra Palace are pedestrian crossings. Carry your passport or an accepted national identity card and any relevant visa or residence document. Third-country nationals should confirm their eligibility to cross and return; a crossing is not a way to renew a visa.

The Republic of Cyprus regards entry through airports or ports in the occupied north, including Ercan airport, as unlawful entry into its territory. This can create problems crossing into government-controlled areas. The Cyprus embassy in Athens directs travellers to recognised entry points such as Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Time in the north counts towards your Cyprus stay. For arrival planning, see our Larnaca Airport guide and Paphos Airport guide.

Special cases

Travelling with children

Check each child’s passport and visa position separately. Visa applications for minors generally require parental or guardian consent. Carry birth certificates and relevant consent or custody documents when travelling with one parent or another adult. Ask the consulate whether certification or translation is required.

Bringing pets

Your entry permission does not cover an animal. Microchip, rabies vaccination and pet-passport or health-certificate requirements apply; some origins require additional testing. Consult the Veterinary Services’ pet-entry rules well ahead of departure, including notification and permitted entry points.

Cruise passengers and day visitors

Do not assume a short shore excursion is automatically visa-exempt. Ask the cruise operator and Cyprus consulate whether your passport requires a visa or whether a specific passenger arrangement applies. Boarding and disembarkation requirements are separate checks.

Travellers with a criminal record

Ask the consulate about your particular circumstances before booking, especially if you have previously been refused admission or removed. Answer application questions truthfully. Neither visa exemption nor a visa guarantees entry, and there is no reliable universal yes/no answer based solely on having a past conviction.

Visa refusals

Read the written reasons and appeal instructions. Official guidance provides a 75-day appeal period; obtain qualified advice promptly if considering a challenge. A new application should address the identified problem rather than repeat the same documents. The Washington embassy’s refusal guidance explains the procedure.

General questions about a Cyprus visa

How long can you stay without a visa?

Eligible non-EU visitors generally have up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Earlier visits count, and EU/EEA and Swiss citizens follow separate rules. Check your passport category first.

How much does a Cyprus visa cost?

The standard short-stay fee is €90. Children aged six to under twelve pay €45; those under six are exempt. Nationality-based reductions, other exemptions and additional service charges may apply.

How long does a Cyprus visa take?

Usually 15 days after submission, potentially up to 45 where further examination is needed. Add time for obtaining an appointment and returning the passport. Do not treat the usual period as a guaranteed deadline.

How much passport validity do you need?

For ordinary non-EU short visits, at least three months beyond planned departure, with the passport issued within the previous ten years. Visa applicants need at least two blank pages. Confirm any additional mission-specific requirements.

After your visit: staying longer

For relocation, start with our residency guide, then consult tax residency, digital nomads in Cyprus and moving to Cyprus. For a short trip, continue to our Cyprus travel guide.

This is general guidance, not individual immigration advice. Rules can change: confirm current requirements with the responsible Cyprus consulate and official authorities before applying or travelling.





This article provides general information, not immigration or legal advice. Visa and entry requirements can change and depend on your nationality, travel documents and circumstances. Before booking or travelling, confirm the latest requirements with the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Cyprus embassy or consulate responsible for your application. A visa does not guarantee entry; admission is determined by border authorities.