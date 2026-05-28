Cyprus has an opportunity to turn land development and construction from a traditional economic sector into a driver of sustainable, technologically advanced growth, according to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with young entrepreneurs, entitled ‘Gen Z & Millennial Project – The new generation of business leaders roundtable discussion’, Ioannou said the sector now had to be viewed more broadly, not merely as construction activity.

He said “it directly affects quality of life, economic competitiveness, investment attraction, job creation and, ultimately, the way cities and communities are shaped.”

Against this, the minister said Cyprus is being called on to redefine its land development and construction model, so that it serves both today’s building activity and the needs of future generations.

Safe Bulkers has moved a step closer to becoming the first shipping company to pursue a dual listing on Euronext Athens, after the market operator confirmed that the Cyprus-linked shipowner meets the requirements for admission to its main market.

The New York-listed dry bulk shipping company, controlled by Polys Hajioannou, said Euronext Athens’ Listings and Market Operations Committee confirmed during its latest session that all listing requirements for the dual listing of its common shares had been met.

The shares carry the ISIN code MHY7388L1039, with the process now subject to approval of the prospectus by the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission.

Safe Bulkers said it expects to announce the date on which trading will begin once the prospectus has been approved.

The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) is among tourism and cultural stakeholders from across Europe taking part in the i-DEMO – ‘Improving destination management offer through game-based strategies’ programme in Selinunte, Sicily, from May 26 to 28.

According to an announcement by Etap, the European project focuses on new approaches to destination management, with emphasis on gamification, digital tools, storytelling, accessibility and the visitor experience.

Rather than looking at tourism promotion in the traditional sense, the programme explores how cultural destinations can become more engaging, easier to access and more meaningful for visitors.

As part of the actions in Sicily, participants are taking part in experiential visits, co-design workshops and the testing of specialised tools.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has strengthened its institutional links with the real estate sector, following the integration of the Cyprus association of scientific appraisers and real estate consultants into its ranks.

The move is expected to bolster the sector’s representation within Cyprus’ wider business community, while also supporting efforts to further develop the country’s real estate appraisal profession.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, a meeting was held on May 27, between the leadership of Keve and the association, during which the two sides discussed the sector’s prospects, priorities and main challenges.

The discussion focused, among other things, on the need to upgrade the services provided by real estate appraisers, strengthen professional training, and help shape a modern and reliable framework for the operation of Cyprus’ real estate market.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced proposed amendments to the fees payable by entities operating in the collective investment management sector, launching a public consultation on the planned changes.

In a newly published consultation paper, the regulator outlined proposals for revised charges affecting management companies and investment funds, with fees varying according to the type, category and size of the supervised entities.

According to the proposal, the new fees under consultation could reach up to €45,000.

The commission explained that the amendments would introduce changes to the methodology used to calculate annual fees payable by entities operating within the collective investments sector.

The rhythm of the working week in Cyprus remains more demanding than the European Union average, with new Eurostat data highlighting a clear divergence between the island’s labour market and the rest of the bloc.

According to the statistical office’s employment report for 2025, the average actual weekly working hours for individuals in Cyprus stood at 37.7 hours.

This figure places the island above the EU average, where workers aged 20 to 64 logged a mean figure of 35.9 hours in their main job during the same period.

Indeed, Eurostat’s latest statistics show a broad downward trend in labour duration across the bloc, with the average falling from 36.9 hours in 2015.

Osterreichischer Lloyd marked a triple anniversary in Limassol, with a Captain’s Gala at Parklane Resort, bringing together partners, guests and friends of the company.

The evening marked 190 years since the founding of Osterreichischer Lloyd, 75 years since its re-establishment in Vienna, and the 75th birthday of its Chairman, CEO and Partner, Capt. Eberhard Koch.

At the centre of the event was the idea of a symbolic voyage from Trieste to Venice and back aboard the ‘MV Baron Bruck’, one of the company’s historic vessels.

In keeping with this theme, the ballroom was set up to reflect the atmosphere of old Adriatic passenger travel, with maritime elements, music and visual storytelling linking the company’s past with its present.

Total petroleum product sales in Cyprus fell by 5 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, as the island continued to feel the effects of rising fuel prices and broader energy market volatility linked to the conflict involving Iran.

According to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), total sales of petroleum products reached 118,375 tonnes in April 2026, compared with 124,647 tonnes during the same month last year.

The decline comes amid a period of renewed pressure on global fuel markets, with energy prices across Europe climbing sharply in recent months following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Recent data from Eurostat showed that fuel and lubricant prices across the European Union rose significantly in April, while Cyprus recorded one of the bloc’s sharpest monthly increases in diesel prices.

The information and communication technology (ICT) sector in Cyprus faced a minor contraction in 2025, with the share of specialists in total employment falling to 4.9 per cent from 5 per cent in the previous year.

According to figures released by Eurostat, 10.45 million people were employed as ICT specialists across the European Union during 2025.

This collective figure accounts for 5.0 per cent of all employed people within the bloc, reflecting a continuing upward trend that has seen the share rise by 0.1 percentage points over the last year and 1.5 percentage points since 2015.

The growth rate of the sector has fluctuated, recording stronger annual increases in 2020 and 2021 before experiencing a notable loss of momentum in recent years.

The Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union will sponsor a high-level industrial gathering in Larnaca on May 28, 2026, to address the strategic role of raw materials in securing continental resilience.

The half-day summit, officially titled ‘Entrepreneurs’ Forum: Why Do We Need Minerals?’, will run from 09:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Sun Hall Hotel located on 6 Athens Avenue.

Organisers designed the event to demonstrate that understanding why minerals matter effectively means understanding the foundations of Europe’s future.

The international forum is being jointly organised by Aggregates Europe, Eurogypsum, Euromines, the Greek Mining Enterprises Association, and the Cyprus Quarries Association.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the integration of the Association of Professional Opap Cyprus Agents into its ranks, marking a strategic move to reinforce the local commercial ecosystem.

According to the announcement, the newly integrated group operates as the official professional body representing collective lottery and gaming agents across the republic.

The primary objectives of the professional organisation focus on promoting internal cooperation, fostering professional solidarity, and advancing shared commercial issues among its active members.

The expansive retail network managed by the member agents encompasses two hundred distinct outlets island-wide, making it the largest retail footprint currently operating in Cyprus.

The National Bank of Greece announced this week that the lender successfully acquired 465,000 of its own shares during the period between May 14, 2026, and May 22, 2026.

The weighted average price for these acquisitions was €13.8243 per share, resulting in a total cost of €6,428,301.

The bank provided this update in accordance with the decisions taken during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2025.

This transaction follows the initiation of the first phase of the share buyback programme, which was formally approved by the same General Meeting.

The implementation of the programme also proceeded following the specific approval granted by the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank (ECB) on May 28, 2025.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the listing of new Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus, with a total value of €50 million, following an auction held earlier this week.

The exchange said it had approved the admission of 50,000 13-week Treasury Bills, corresponding to the fifth issue of the 2026 series, under the provisions of Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

The new securities cover the period from May 29, 2026 to August 28, 2026, with each bill carrying a nominal value of €1,000.

According to the announcement, the total value of the issuance amounts to €50,000,000, arising from an auction conducted on May 25, 2026.

The CSE also confirmed the simultaneous admission of the Treasury Bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the applicable securities legislation.

Minerva Insurance will host its annual general meeting at its offices in Nicosia on June 17, with the gathering set to focus on a series of critical agenda items concerning the corporate governance of the firm.

Shareholders are expected to review the report of the board of directors and the independent auditors, alongside the formal approval of the audited financial statements for the year that ended on December 31, 2025.

The company confirmed that these statutory documents are currently available at the head offices and may be requested by any entitled member through the share department of the organisation.