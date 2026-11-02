Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou on Monday travelled to the United States to promote Cyprus as a regional technology and innovation hub and strengthen links between local startups, international investors and the American business community.

Damianou is attending the Plug and Play Silicon Valley Winter Summit, which runs from November 3 to 5, 2026, in California, following an invitation from the leadership of the international innovation network.

The visit forms part of the government’s wider efforts to raise Cyprus’ international profile, expand the reach of its innovation ecosystem and encourage new business and investment partnerships with the US.

He is accompanied by Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) director-general Theodoros Loukaidis.

During the summit, Damianou is scheduled to meet Plug and Play founder and chief executive Saeed Amidi to discuss expanding the organisation’s cooperation with Cyprus.

The talks will focus on how the network could help connect Cypriot startups and innovative businesses with investors, business partners and international markets.

The official programme also includes a round-table discussion entitled “Cyprus and Innovation”, organised by Cyprus Catalyst, with Damianou and members of the Cypriot diaspora in the US, including scientists and professionals.

The discussion will examine the progress and prospects of Cyprus’ research, innovation and technology ecosystem, as well as the contribution the diaspora could make to its further development and international promotion.

Cyprus Catalyst was established following President Nikos Christodoulides’ contacts in San Francisco in April 2025.

Its purpose is to act as a bridge between the global Cypriot diaspora and the domestic innovation ecosystem, facilitating the exchange of expertise, support for startups and access to investors and international markets.

The initiative is intended to make better use of the professional knowledge, business connections and international reach of Cypriots living abroad to support the development of the local technology sector.

Damianou is also expected to hold a series of meetings with business organisations and other bodies during his stay, exploring further opportunities for cooperation in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The deputy minister is due to return to Cyprus on Friday, November 6, 2026.