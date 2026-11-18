Cyprus’ economy is forecast to grow by 3 per cent in 2027, down from 3.4 per cent this year, the European Commission said on Tuesday. It expects harmonised inflation to fall to 2.9 per cent from 3.9 per cent.

The Commission said higher energy prices would weigh temporarily on growth by squeezing household purchasing power. It expects growth to pick up to 3.2 per cent in 2028, with inflation easing further to 2.4 per cent.

The autumn forecast marks an upgrade from May, when the Commission pencilled in growth of 2.3 per cent this year and 2.7 per cent next year. It had also expected inflation to fall further in 2027, to 2.2 per cent. Cyprus is now forecast to grow at two and a half times the eurozone rate of 1.2 per cent next year.

Household spending and construction helped lift output by 3.2 per cent in the first half of this year. Exports of information and communication technology services and income from royalties continued to rise, while tourism receipts initially fell as the conflict in the Middle East unsettled travel demand.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping line, plans to expand its operations in Cyprus and register more of its ships under the Cypriot flag, the Presidency said this week.

Alexa Aponte Vago, MSC’s chief financial officer and co-owner, outlined the plans during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. She said the group was fully satisfied with its presence on the island. Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and senior MSC executives also attended.

Christodoulides thanked Aponte Vago for MSC’s longstanding support for Cypriot shipping and for the confidence it had shown in Cyprus as a place to invest. He outlined the government’s plans to improve conditions for businesses and credited targeted policies with helping the economy grow and opening up opportunities in defence and technology.

Aegean’s profit after tax reached €100.6 million in the first nine months of 2026, down 32 per cent year on year. Consolidated revenue for the nine months reached €1,496.5m, up 4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025. EBITDA amounted to €354.1m, while profit before tax stood at €127.2m.

In the third quarter, revenue increased by 5 per cent to €679.9m, with a marginal improvement in revenue per available seat kilometre during the seasonally strongest quarter of the year.

EBITDA reached €208.7m and profit after tax stood at €103.9m, both up 4 per cent. The summer quarter followed a €3.3m net loss in the first half of 2026.

Passenger traffic reached 5.9m in the third quarter, with growth across the domestic and international network of 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Freedom Holding Corp. reported total net revenue of $910.1 million, up 81 per cent from $503.6m, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on September 30, 2026. Net income rose 29 per cent to $46.1m from $35.7m.

Revenue growth was driven mainly by higher net insurance revenue, which rose 148 per cent to $254.8m from $102.8m, and higher interest income from margin and customer loans. Gains on securities and foreign exchange and a larger customer base also supported revenue growth.

Basic earnings per share were $0.77, up 28 per cent from $0.60, while total assets reached $16.6 billion, up 26 per cent from $13.2bn on March 31, 2026.

Timur Turlov, Founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., said the group had “continued to successfully execute on our strategy during the second quarter”. He said its customer base “grew to more than 9.2m, with growth across banking, brokerage and our other business segments”, putting the net increase at “approximately 1.2m customers since March 31, 2026”.

Cyprus property developers association have asked President Nikos Christodoulides to back a 100-day plan to tackle a backlog of housing permit applications and get more homes built.

The association presented the plan at the Presidential Palace this week, in a meeting also attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou. It wants authorities to count pending residential applications within 30 days and, by day 100, issue final decisions on at least 30 per cent of complete applications that had already been waiting more than six months when the plan began. Each decision would have to give reasons.

The association wants a minister and a coordinator put in charge, with the Presidency monitoring the work and progress made public each month. It is also seeking binding deadlines for district local government organisations and the other agencies involved in licensing. Those agencies would carry out their consultations in parallel, with staff assigned where needed and improvements made to Ippodamos, the online system for planning and building applications.

New opportunities for cooperation are emerging for Cypriot technology companies following the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association’s (CITEA) recent mission to China, which focused on building connections with leading technology organisations, exchanging expertise and exploring synergies for the development and promotion of innovative solutions in the European market.

CITEA was represented by its president, George Malekkos, and director, Matina Zisiadou. During the visit, the delegation participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, held a series of business meetings with leading Chinese technology companies and visited research and development facilities, gaining first-hand insight into developments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

In Shanghai, a particularly important part of CITEA’s participation was its presence at the Cyprus Pavilion at CIIE, organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, which showcased Cyprus and the capabilities of its business community to the international market.

Tourist arrivals to Cyprus fell by 5.5 per cent in October, reversing September’s return to growth as fewer visitors came from Israel, France and Britain. Arrivals from Poland and Greece rose, cushioning some of the fall.

Cyprus recorded 508,301 tourist arrivals, compared with 537,744 in October 2025, according to Tuesday’s figures from the statistical service (Cystat). The total was still 10.7 per cent higher than in October 2024, when the island recorded 459,106 arrivals.

October’s drop of 29,443 arrivals more than wiped out the gain of 10,254 recorded in September, the strongest September on record. The two months together brought in 19,189 fewer arrivals than in the same period last year.

Greece’s top shipowners’ representative has accused Brussels of putting a global deal on shipping emissions at risk, with negotiators due back in London on November 23 after an inconclusive round in September.

Melina Travlos, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, said the EU was “effectively torpedoing the negotiations” by giving its delegates too little room to compromise.

She questioned whether Brussels cared more about keeping its own emissions rules and the revenue they generate than about reaching a global deal, according to Newmoney’s report. Travlos also argued that the EU’s stance would add to the burden on households already facing higher living costs.