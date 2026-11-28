Business & economy wrap-up from the day before

Cyprus property prices continued to increase during the third quarter of 2026, with apartments recording the strongest annual performance across the main real estate categories, according to the latest RICS Cyprus Property Price Index, prepared in collaboration with KPMG in Cyprus.

The index, published for the third quarter of 2026, showed positive quarterly price movements across most property categories, although performance varied considerably between districts and asset types.

Apartment values increased by 5.54 per cent year-on-year, making them the strongest-performing asset class, followed by houses with growth of 4.20 per cent and offices with 3.97 per cent.

Warehouses recorded a 3.79 per cent increase, while retail remained the weakest-performing category, with market values rising by just 1.27 per cent.

Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) president Andreas Neophytou on Friday warned that fragmented approaches to maritime regulation risk creating further uncertainty for an industry that depends on global trade, as shipowners contend with geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains and the cost of transitioning to cleaner fuels.

Opening the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, Neophytou called for greater international coordination, just days before crucial environmental discussions at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.

The summit, organised for the first time by the chamber, brought together shipping executives, academics and industry experts from Cyprus and abroad to discuss the future of international shipping beyond national priorities.

Neophytou said Cyprus, despite its small geographical size, had an important contribution to make to those discussions, having developed a well-established shipping industry backed by decades of experience, a strong shipmanagement presence, skilled professionals and a comprehensive maritime cluster.

Cyprus’ economic confidence weakened for a third consecutive month in November 2026, with the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus (CypERC) reporting a 1.6-point decline in its Economic Sentiment Indicator, mainly due to deteriorating business confidence in the services sector.

The indicator fell compared with October, although it remained slightly above its long-term average of 100 points, suggesting that economic activity continues to show some resilience in the short term.

CypERC said the decline was driven primarily by weaker assessments among services businesses, while a slight deterioration in retail trade and consumer confidence also contributed, but to a much smaller extent.

Business confidence improved in construction, mainly because companies gave more positive assessments of their ongoing projects.

By contrast, consumer confidence weakened for the third month in a row, with households becoming increasingly pessimistic about their future financial position and less willing to make major purchases in the coming months.

Cyprus’ industrial production fell by 1.6 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, as a sharp decline in manufacturing outweighed growth in electricity supply and mining, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Industrial Production Index stood at 120.4 points, using 2021 as its base year, compared with September 2025.

Despite the monthly decline, industrial production remained higher over the first nine months of the year, with the index recording a 0.8 per cent increase between January and September compared with the same period in 2025.

Cyprus’ shipping industry has earned international recognition not simply for raising concerns over maritime regulation but for offering solutions, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos said on Friday, stressing the need for global cooperation as the industry confronts geopolitical uncertainty, energy security and decarbonisation.

Speaking at the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Kazakos said the event brought together some of the most influential voices in international shipping at a particularly critical time for the industry.

The summit comes just days before further discussions at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, where governments will continue negotiations on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

Kazakos identified energy security, the transition to sustainable shipping fuels, geopolitical uncertainty and the changing dynamics of global trade as defining issues for the maritime industry that require international cooperation.

Sales of petroleum products in Cyprus fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, as fuel prices continued to rise sharply, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total sales amounted to 139,963 tonnes, while sales through filling stations declined by 4.5 per cent to 59,098 tonnes.

The fall in sales coincided with a 29.2 per cent annual increase in fuel and lubricant prices in Cyprus during October, according to Eurostat figures published earlier this week.

The increase was close to the EU average of 29.5 per cent and the euro area average of 30.2 per cent, with Cyprus recording its highest annual rate during the period covered by the latest figures.

The annual increase in Cyprus had accelerated from 24.6 per cent in September and 19.1 per cent in August, after standing at 9.9 per cent in July and 1.5 per cent in March.

Cystat’s latest figures showed that the decline in October sales was spread across several categories of petroleum products.

Motor gasoline sales fell by 1.2 per cent compared with October 2025, while road diesel sales dropped by 6 per cent.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) chief executive Soren Toft on Friday warned that European emissions rules risk undermining the competitiveness of Mediterranean ports, threatening thousands of jobs and leaving European consumers to pick up the bill, as he revealed that the company’s Cyprus shipmanagement operations had grown to more than 750 vessels.

Speaking during a virtual interview at the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, Toft called for a single global regulatory framework for shipping, arguing that overlapping regional measures distort competition, increase costs and fail to deliver corresponding reductions in global emissions.

The MSC chief was interviewed by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos at the event, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), just days before international negotiations on maritime decarbonisation resume in London.

Opening the discussion, Toft spoke of the importance of Cyprus to the family-owned shipping group, describing the island as the company’s principal location for shipmanagement activities.

“Cyprus has a special place in our family company,” he said, adding that MSC was proud of the development of its operations on the island and grateful for the support it had received over the years.

Fruit accounted for 21 per cent of the value of crop production in Cyprus in 2024, according to Eurostat figures comparing agricultural output across European Union regions.

Cyprus is classified as a single region at the level used in the analysis, meaning the figures cover the entire country rather than individual districts.

The share was considerably below the levels recorded in several other EU regions, where fruit represented more than half of the total value of crop output.

The highest proportions were recorded in Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano/Bozen in Italy, where fruit accounted for 80.8 per cent of crop output, followed by the French island of Martinique at 78.7 per cent and Portugal’s Algarve region at 77.6 per cent.

Cyprus is looking to attract Indian shipping companies and investment to the island, with two vessels currently under construction in India set to join the Cyprus ship register, the Shipping Deputy Ministry said on Friday, following the conclusion of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ working visit to the country.

The visit, which took Hadjimanolis to Mumbai, Kochi and New Delhi, focused on turning the strategic partnership between Cyprus and India into commercial agreements, joint business ventures and investment opportunities in shipping.

It followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to India in May 2026, with the deputy ministry seeking to establish Cyprus as a European business base for Indian maritime companies, drawing on its EU membership, established shipping cluster and geographical position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Central to the visit was the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum, held in Mumbai on November 23, which brought together more than 50 Cypriot and Indian companies and 100 representatives of the wider maritime industry.

Geopolitical tensions and concerns over energy security could strengthen the business case for investment in cleaner shipping fuels rather than derail the industry’s decarbonisation efforts, Cargill Ocean Transportation president Jan Dieleman said on Friday, pointing to China’s growing role in the development of green shipping corridors.

Speaking at the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Dieleman warned that the immediate challenges facing the maritime industry should not be mistaken for a loss of the long-term need to decarbonise.

Dieleman, who also chairs the Global Maritime Forum (GMF), recalled his previous visit to Cyprus in October 2023, when discussions at the same venue had centred on how and when the shipping industry would reduce its carbon footprint.

Three years later, he said, the conversation had changed considerably, with geopolitical disruptions and immediate security concerns moving to the top of the industry’s agenda.

The French research ship which is carrying out seabed surveys ahead of the laying of cables as part of the planned Great Sea Interconnector project has reached Cyprus’ maritime exclusive economic zone, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Friday.

He said that the situation in the area where the ship currently finds itself is “calm”, with swathes of the seas between Cyprus and Crete, the Greek island to which Cyprus’ energy grid will be connected if the project is completed, claimed by both Greece and Turkey.

On this front, he stressed that the project, which, if completed in its entirety, will link the grids of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, is “a project of European interest which is being carried out by Greece and Cyprus, two member states of the European Union, with the participation of French companies”.

A little over two weeks ago, the French research vessel, named the Abeille Marengo, set sail from the Cretan port of Heraklion with the aim of completing the seabed surveys for the first leg of the interconnector, amid a flurry of navtexes from Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

Cyprus promoted its products and business opportunities to Chinese companies and investors at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2026, held in Shanghai on November 5-10, as part of efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, working with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Beijing, took part with an informational pavilion at the event, which was hosted at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The expo is one of China’s largest international trade exhibitions and is organised by the Chinese government to encourage international commerce and strengthen cooperation between Chinese and foreign businesses.

This year’s event covered 440,000 square metres of exhibition space, brought together more than 4,100 exhibitors and attracted over 470,000 visitors, according to a ministry announcement.

Global energy and food security must not come at the expense of seafarers’ lives, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said on Friday, warning that maritime workers continue to face fatal attacks, serious injuries, abandonment and unacceptable living conditions.

In a pre-recorded address to the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Dominguez called for international shipping routes to remain safe, secure and open, regardless of geopolitical tensions.

The global shipping industry, he said, was facing a particularly demanding period as it confronted geopolitical challenges while seeking to advance the maritime energy transition.

Seafarers going about their daily work continued to lose their lives in ongoing conflicts, with Dominguez referring to the security situation in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Red Sea.

Cyprus-based technology group Logicom on Friday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in operating profit for the first nine months of 2026, but its profit attributable to shareholders fell by 32.5 per cent amid lower other income, higher financing costs and taxation.

Operating profit reached €32.4 million between January and September, compared with €29.7m during the same period last year, despite a decline in reported sales.

The group’s gross sales, which include the full value of products distributed, edged down by just 0.1 per cent to €898 million, from €899.3m a year earlier.

However, reported sales fell by 15.6 per cent to €647.9m, compared with €768.1m in the first nine months of 2025.

Alpha Bank spent €8,080,875.92 buying back 1,746,528 of its own shares on the Athens stock market between November 16 and November 20, 2026, the lender announced in a statement.

The purchases were carried out under the bank’s share buy-back programme, which was approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.6268 each, according to the announcement.

The bulk of the purchases took place on November 18, when Alpha Bank bought 1,060,719 shares for a total of €4.85m, at an average price of €4.5702.

The remaining 685,809 shares were purchased on November 17 for approximately €3.23m, at an average price of €4.7144.

The National Bank announced on Friday the appointment of Cleopatra Kitti as an independent non-executive member of its board of directors, with effect from November 2026.

According to the bank, Kitti is an INSEAD-certified independent board member with more than 30 years of international experience in corporate governance, geo-economics and international affairs.

She has served as both a member and chairwoman of board committees at systemically important financial institutions and other organisations operating in heavily regulated sectors.

Kitti is also a senior policy adviser at ELIAMEP, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, and a member of the International Advisory Council of the International Crisis Group.

Alongside these roles, she advises companies, governments and international organisations across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Cyprus’ hotel industry will gather in Nicosia on December 2, 2026, for the 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit and HoReCa Expo, organised by the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) to examine the international trends, investment opportunities and challenges shaping the future of tourism.

Held at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme ‘Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience and Responsible Growth’, the annual conference will bring together hospitality professionals, investors, airline representatives and policymakers from Cyprus and abroad.

The programme will focus on the impact of geopolitical developments on tourism, emerging investment trends, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the hotel industry, including how new technologies could change hotel operations.

Discussions will also examine ways to strengthen Cyprus’ air connectivity, the challenges facing the local hotel sector and the need to adapt the island’s tourism offering to changing travel patterns and visitor expectations.

Wizz Air has surpassed 10,000 employees across more than 100 nationalities, with its international workforce spread across 50 countries, including Cyprus, as the low-cost airline continues to expand its operations.

The milestone makes the airline one of the most multinational workforces in European aviation, with staff working across flight decks, cabins, airports, operations control centres, training facilities and offices.

The company is marking the achievement under the banner “10,000 Strong. One WIZZ.”, celebrating the contribution of employees across different countries, cultures and departments.

Although passengers typically interact with only a small number of staff during their journeys, the airline said each flight relies on a much wider network of employees working behind the scenes.

These include teams responsible for network planning, crew scheduling, flight operations, customer support, digital development and the onboard experience, all contributing to the airline’s daily operations and its efforts to connect people and destinations.

Livestock workers affected by the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak will receive €3.5 million in compensation under a proposal approved by the cabinet on Friday.

The proposal, submitted jointly by the agriculture and labour ministries, aims to compensate livestock workers for lost income and help affected livestock farms resume operations.

The funding will cover beneficiaries’ previous earnings and the corresponding contributions to the relevant funds.

Compensation will be provided for up to 12 months from the date the farm tested positive for FMD or until at least 30 per cent of its livestock has been replenished, whichever comes first.