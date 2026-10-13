Conservation work has been completed at the chapel of Ayia Marina in occupied Lapithos, in the Kyrenia district, as part of ongoing efforts to preserve Cyprus’ cultural and religious heritage, it was announced on Tuesday.

The project was co-funded by the European Union and carried out under the supervision of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) according to a post on social media by Sotos Ktoris, Greek Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage.

The committee, established in 2008 under the auspices of the United Nations, works to protect and restore religious and historical monuments across the island, bringing together Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot experts.

Since 2010, UNDP has supported the committee in implementing conservation projects, including emergency interventions at churches, mosques and other sites of historical significance.

In April 2025, the European Commission announced an additional €5 million in funding for the committee’s work between 2025 and 2029, bringing the EU’s total contribution since 2012 to €32.5 million.

The restoration in Lapithos follows other conservation initiatives in the area. Earlier this month, conservation works were completed at the mosque in Koilani, Limassol and the Church of Ayia Paraskevi in Palaiosofos, Kyrenia.

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage has described the preservation of the island’s shared heritage as an important means of encouraging cooperation and building trust between the two communities.