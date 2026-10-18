What’s on in Nicosia through the rest of October

There is much to enjoy in the capital this month, from street performances that bring captivating new circus acts to the public, to live music, exhibitions and performances made especially for young audiences.

The ArtCargo Festival is on until October 25, bringing unexpected performances to unexpected places. Theatre, comedy, acrobatics, circus acts and more will pop up around downtown Nicosia until next Sunday, urging passersby to stop, look and take action. At this festival, the audience becomes a part of the performance!

Artists from nine countries present ten productions and more than 30 performances this year as the festival lands in Nicosia for the first time. The programme includes performances in trees, squares, streets and on 300 wine glasses!

At the heart of the festival is Parametric Deep, its main installation, co-produced with Panos Malactos and Curiosity Media Lab where a dancer’s body is projected onto a water screen, transformed by light, movement and algorithms.

Another project currently on in old Nicosia might change the way visitors encounter art. With Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear’, PSI Foundation presents a network of video art interventions in artists’ and architects’ studios, former workshops and other spaces across old Nicosia.

Curated by Evagoria Dapola, the exhibition extends across three streets, bringing works by nine artists into the everyday rhythms of a city that continues to move, work and live around them. Participating artists are Maria Anastassiou, Nadim Choufi, Danae Io, Stelios Kallinikou, Kakia Catselli, Aristotelis Nicolas Mochloulis, Alexandros Pissourios, Janis Rafa and Constantinos Taliotis.

The exhibition explores what happens when an encounter with art takes place beyond a conventional exhibition space, becoming part of a neighbourhood’s rhythm, among its workplaces and everyday routes.

It unfolds across nine locations: The Gym Bar, MERES Cultural Center, Mobhaus design store, NOL Design Studio, NiMAC, Kartzin x Visual Voices and Cloudyworks, as well as the spaces at 6 Sapfous Street and 33–35 Aischylou Street.

Also happening in downtown Nicosia is the WIP Arts & Technology Festival which features over 50 works and more than 60 artists from 15 countries until October 25. Exhibitions, installations, performances, workshops and talks exploring the connections between art, science and technology take place at CYENS and venues across old Nicosia, following this year’s theme Flows.

The Mitsikouri Festival wraps up today

Wrapping up today is the Mitsikouri International Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young Peoplewhich concludes its performances after a week of sold-out shows. Eight performances for young audiences are on today in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol.

Some tickets still remain for WOW! at Attikon in Paphos and Souvenirs at Pattihion Theatre in Limassol.

Last but not least, is the Poetry MOVES International Festival which presents music, dance, song, photography and, of course, poetry. Its next event is the exhibition Memory of Famagusta at ARTos House, which brings photographs of the city today into dialogue with old family snapshots and poetry.

Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear

Video art installation exhibition by PSI Foundation. Until November 2. Throughout Nicosia. Wednesday – Sunday: 5.30pm–10.30pm

ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival

Public street perfomances from local and international artists, installations and workshops. Until October 25. Throughout Nicosia. www.artcargofest.com

WIP Arts & Technology Festival

Festival with exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks and more. By CYENS. Old Nicosia. Until October 25. www.wip.cyens.org.cy

3rd Mitsikouri International Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young People

Festival with 14 productions for children ages 0 to 18. October 18. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta. www.assitej-international.org, www.soldoutticketbox.com/el/event/mitsikouri-festival-2026

4th Poetry Moves International Festival

Photography exhibitions, poetry, videopoems and performances. Until October 24. ARTos House, Nicosia. www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com