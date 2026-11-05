Events from November 6-8 include theatre productions, live music nights, traditional village festivals and art bazaars!

Markets

Not fully in the festive spirit just yet, but these upcoming markets share the local creations of Cyprus’ small businesses and artists. This week, there is a wide choice in Nicosia and Paphos. The capital will welcome the Winter Clothing Bazaar on November 6 and 7, dressing Prozak with second-hand and vintage clothing items.

Similarly, the Home for Cooperation’s Second-Hand Clothing Market on November 7 will offer the chance for visitors to browse pre-loved items and give them a new home. At Acropolis Park, local artists will present their handmade products at the Bazaar in the Cave this Saturday, while a children’s corner runs with curated workshops.

In Paphos, the Makers Showcase at the Metoxi of Polemi is the first to get into the Christmas spirit as its artists showcase their ceramic festive creations, jewellery, décor pieces and edible goods. The Sunday market will be on in the morning until 2pm.

Music

The Tudor Inn in Larnaca gets into the weekend mood by hosting a swing music night on November 6 with Maria Kyprianou, Iakovos Paripas and Loukas Louka. The three musicians will bring old, beloved swing melodies to the venue, reviving the spirit of old Athens.

In Paphos, Technopolis 20 hosts a solo violin performance on the same evening. French artist Jean-Samuel Bez will perform a special set at 8pm, highlighting the instrument through the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach, Béla Bartók, George Enescu, Franz Rechsteiner, Eugène Ysaÿe, Fritz Kreisler and Astor Piazzolla.

CySO will present The Jungle Book

The adventures of The Jungle Book will come alive at Pallas Theatre as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents a family concert on November 7. Alongside the orchestra and mezzo-soprano Marilena Nisidi, live narration by Petros Georkadjis will bring the tale’s vivid scenes to the theatre hall. Two shows are on: at 4pm and 5.30pm.

Later in the evening, three musicians will take audiences to the 1940s and swing rhythms of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. Emmanuele Filella on violin, George Pasmas and Aris Constantinou on guitar are set to perform a gypsy jazz repertoire at Sarah’s Jazz Club at 9pm.

Films & theatre

New and continuing theatre productions from Cyprus and abroad hit the stages this week. First up is a broadcast coming directly from London’s West End as the Rialto Theatre continues its National Theatre Live programme. On November 6, David Ireland’s The Fifth Step will be presented in Limassol at 8.30pm, in its original English language with subtitles in Greek and English.

A new production premieres at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation on November 7, bringing the much-televised interview of Frost/Nixon and its behind-the-scenes stories to the stage. Andreas Araouzos directs Peter Morgan’s acclaimed play with an excellent cast of Cypriot actors. The play will be on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the same evening, Theatro AntiLogos’ play Brandy Sour travels to Maskarini Theatre in Latsia. The play is a theatrical production based on the renowned book of the same title by Constantia Sotiriou. Stories from the once-bright Ledra Palace come alive, bringing together Greek and Turkish Cypriot actors for a performance in two languages. Bridging the past with vivid memories and visuals, the play composes a contemporary mosaic of the Cypriot reality.

A special Halloween night is still on the agenda as STYX Film Encounters screens the 1986 cult film Little Shop of Horrorsat Pantheon Nicosia. More than just a film screening, the event invites guests to dress up and enjoy film-inspired plant décor! Also on November 7.

Little Shop of Horrors

Festivals

The start of November brings autumn festivals in Cyprus’ villages. Some are hot and spicy, while others celebrate tradition. Cranking up the heat once more is the Sia Chilli Fest 2026on November 7. All things spicy – street food, drinks, and desserts – will come together. DJs, children’s crafts, tasty stations and the epic Chilli Contest make up the festival agenda from 10am to 4.30pm.

Pelendri village hosts its annual Zivania Festival this Saturday and Sunday with plenty of zivania glasses to offer, traditional kiosks with Cypriot produce, dance and music performances. On day one, the festival will run from 1pm to 10pm, while on day two it will run from 10am to 10pm. Workshops and experiences will be on as well, including making palouze, pies with zivania, pottery and grape-stomping.

Orounta will also organise an event this Sunday. The 4th Paragemista and Traditional Flavours Festival will offer visitors the chance to enjoy live music, a live link with Zenith FM, a village tour on a vintage train and, of course, plenty of food bites; souvlakia, crepes, loukoumades, trahanas, pourekia and more are on the menu for this Sunday!

Winter Clothing Bazaar

Second-hand and vintage clothing bazaar. November 6-7. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-8pm

Second-Hand Clothing Market

Second-hand clothing. November 7. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-2pm

Bazaar in the Cave

Market with local artists and workshops for children. November 7. Cave, Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 11am-6pm

Makers Showcase

Sunday market with local makers, artists and crafters. November 8. Metoxi of Polemi, 9 Stefanou Zaloumi, Paphos. 10am-2pm. www.themakersspace.eu

Swing into Athens

Live swing music with Maria Kyprianou on vocals, Iakovos Paripas on saxophone and Loukas Louka on piano. November 6. The Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca. 8pm. €8. Tel: 96-511065

Bach Extended

Solo violin performance by Jean-Samuel Bez. November 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

The Jungle Book

Family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, mezzo soprano Marilena Nisidi and narrator by Petros Georkadjis. November 5. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 6pm. November 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm and 5.30pm. €12. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

Gypsy Jazz

1940s gypsy jazz music performed by Emmanuele Filella on violin, George Pasmas and Aris Constantinou on guitar. November 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €13-15. Tel: 95-14771

The Fifth Step – David Ireland

Play broadcast from London’s West End. Part of the National Theatre Live programme. November 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In English. With Greek and English subtitles. €10-12. www.rialto.com.cy

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) — Halloween Special

Screening of the film Little Shop of Horrors, dress-up, plant decor and discussion. By STYX Film Encounters. November 6. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. https://styxfilmencounters.com/event/little-shop-of-horrors-1986/

Frost/Nixon

Peter Morgan’s play presented at the New Stage of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Directed by Andreas Araouzos. November 7 onwards. Every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cyprus Theatre Organisation, Nicosia. 8pm (6pm on Sundays). In Greek. Tel: 7777-2717. www.thoc.org.cy

Brandy Sour

Play by AntiLogos Theatre with Greek-and-Turkish-Cypriot actors. Based on the book by Constantia Sotiriou. November 7, 11, 14. Maskarini Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek and Turkish with surtitles in both languages. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Sia Chilli Fest 2026

One-day festival with street food, drinks and the Chilli Contest 2026. November 7. Sia village, Nicosia. 10am-4.30pm

Pelendri Zivania Festival

Traditional festival celebrating Cypriot spirit. November 7-8. Pelendri village, Limassol district. Tel: 25-552503. Free admission

4th Paragemista and Traditional Flavours Festival

Village festival with traditional food and drink. November 8. Community Council, Orounta village. 11am-5pm. Tel: 99-760907. Free admission