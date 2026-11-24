President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “may be waiting” for the outcome of his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday afternoon to set the date for a tripartite meeting involving all three men.

“I am approaching this with a positive attitude and hope for results, just as there were during the last meeting. I also consider this meeting significant in relation to the invitation from the UN secretary-general. He may be waiting for the outcome of today’s meeting before issuing it,” he said before travelling to his meeting with Erhurman.

He added that he is “in constant contact” with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin, but said that as yet, he cannot “provide a specific date” for the planned tripartite.

Nonetheless, he stressed that the tripartite is “not being delayed”, but said that Guterres is “nearing the end of his term” and that as such, “there is a great deal of activity taking place within the UN” regarding the thus far unsuccessful efforts to choose his successor.

“He himself may be involved in the decision-making process. As you can appreciate, he plays a role, and I hope we will have a date as soon as possible,” he said.

Aim is for Tuesday’s meeting to be ‘as productive as the last one’

Regarding Tuesday’s meeting, he said that the aim is “for it to be as productive as the last one”, when he and Erhurman agreed to open two new crossing points, south of the village of Louroujina, near Larnaca, and south of the village of Karavostasi, west of Lefka.

“During the previous meeting, beyond what we announced, discussions on certain other issues reached a point where an agreement was not reached. The dialogue has continued at the negotiators’ level, and today we will discuss these matters,” he said.

On that front, it is hoped that agreements to open two more new crossing points, possibly in the eastern Nicosia suburb of Mia Milia, and a transit road linking Athienou and Aglandjia, can be reached by the end of the day, paving the way for the planned tripartite meeting.

Sources had informed the Cyprus Mail that it is expected that the tripartite meeting may well take place before the end of the month, and that it will most likely take place in Europe, with it possible that that meeting will then pave the way for an enlarged meeting to be held.

Guterres said enlarged meeting will take place ‘after adequate progress’

Guterres had said during his visit to the island in July that an enlarged meeting, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and the UN, will be convened “after adequate progress” is achieved on confidence-building measures, the meeting’s methodology and the substance of the talks.

The Cyprus Mail was told that should it be deemed that “adequate” progress has been achieved at the end of the tripartite meeting, it remains possible that an enlarged meeting could be held during the first half of December.

Erhurman said last week that he is “51-per-cent” optimistic about the chances of there being a result to announce following the tripartite meeting.

“I do not like selling false hope, nor do I like selling despair. Let’s say 51 to 49. I think something new will emerge,” he told Genc TV, stressing that Guterres “would probably not want to hold his last Cyprus meeting in vain”, given that his term in office will draw to a conclusion at the end of next month.