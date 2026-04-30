The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the integration of the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA) into its structure, aiming to strengthen the collective representation of the business community at national level.

The chamber stated that CIBA’s inclusion enhances the unified voice of businesses in Cyprus, reinforcing dialogue and cooperation with policymakers.

CIBA represents the international business community operating in Cyprus and plays an active role in promoting and safeguarding the sector’s interests.

Its member companies are active across a wide range of sectors, including international business services and headquarters activities, as well as financial, accounting, legal and tax services.

They also operate in shipping and maritime services, technology, ICT, software and digital services, as well as investment and fund management.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday called for an “acceleration” of plans to extract natural gas off the coast of Cyprus, following a meeting with a delegation from American multinational energy corporation Chevron, which was headed up by its emerging countries chairman Javier La Rosa.

He said during that meeting that “the internal process in relation to the agreement” with Chevron, Israeli energy company NewMed Energy, and the BG Group, which is owned by Royal Dutch Shell, concerning the Aphrodite gas field on Block 12 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is “close to completion”.

“In light of international developments, the need to accelerate the implementation of the Republic of Cyprus’ energy plans is becoming even more urgent,” he said.

He added that those plans are “of particular importance for the wider region and for the European Union”, saying they are being devised and executed “at a time when energy security, diversification of sources, and the energy autonomy of Europe are at the heart of the European agenda”.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Wednesday announced that it successfully hosted the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for its board of supervisors and management board meetings in Nicosia on April 28 and April 29.

According to the announcement, this gathering took place within the official framework of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Moreover, according to established protocols, the member state currently holding the presidency is responsible for organising these pivotal sessions of the management bodies of the authority.

The board of supervisors serves as the highest decision-making body and includes the heads of national competent authorities from across the European Union and the European Economic Area.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has reported a significant increase in loans and deposits for March 2026, reflecting continued momentum in the country’s banking sector.

Total loans recorded a net increase of €528.1 million in March 2026, compared with a net rise of €326.2 million in February 2026.

The annual growth rate of total loans reached 12.6 per cent, up from 12.3 per cent in February 2026, while the outstanding balance of total loans stood at €27.9 billion in March 2026.

Meanwhile, loans to Cyprus residents rose by €72.3m during the month, the central bank added.

More specifically, loans to households increased by €52.3m, while lending to non-financial corporations rose by €37.3m.

Eurobank took part as a platinum sponsor in the Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit on April 27–28, underscoring the strategic importance of the health sector for sustainable growth in Cyprus.

According to an official announcement, Eurobank maintained an active presence at the summit, reflecting its longstanding commitment to supporting healthcare and innovation.

The bank was represented in discussions by general manager of corporate banking Nicolas Panayi, who participated in a panel titled “The Longevity Asset Master Class From Macro Trends to Early Stage Realities”.

The panel examined macroeconomic trends linked to the longevity economy, as well as challenges related to market entry and the creation of scalable investment portfolios in the HealthTech sector.

Director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet has been briefed on a comprehensive strategic plan designed to strengthen the international image of Cyprus.

The initiative is titled ‘Stability with Perspective: A European Base with Global Reach‘ and represents a coordinated effort between the government and Invest Cyprus to create a modern and outward-looking national identity.

“The government, in cooperation with Invest Cyprus, is implementing a coordinated effort to form a modern, coherent, and extroverted image of the country abroad,” Papadopoulos stated in his written briefing.

This branding strategy seeks to encapsulate the current status of the country as a reliable and safe destination with a firm European orientation and significant regional influence.

Alpha Bank successfully returned to international capital markets this week, completing the pricing of a €600 million Green Senior Preferred Bond, while also finalising its share buyback programme.

The bank announced that total investor demand for the bond exceeded €1.5 billion, resulting in an oversubscription of nearly three times the initial target through the international order book process.

The issuance forms part of the bank’s broader funding strategy and reinforces its consistent and active presence in international debt markets.

It marks the second Senior Preferred Bond issued by Alpha Bank within a period of less than three months, bringing total funds raised through such issuances to €1.35 billion.

The bond has a six-year maturity with an early redemption option at five years and carries a fixed coupon of 3.75 per cent.

The Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus (CypERC) has reported that economic sentiment in Cyprus improved in April 2026, while warning of slowing growth momentum and rising uncertainty.

Specifically, the Economic Sentiment Indicator rose by 2.1 points compared with March, driven mainly by less negative business sentiment in the services sector.

Despite this increase, the indicator remained below its historical average of 100 points, signalling weaker underlying economic momentum.

The improvement in services confidence was largely attributed to a significant upward revision in turnover expectations, alongside a more modest improvement in assessments of recent turnover performance.

However, business confidence in services remained relatively low, particularly among firms in hospitality services, reflecting ongoing sectoral challenges.

Cypriot beverage maker Keo Plc recorded an operating profit of €8.8 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, according to the audited financial results approved by its board of directors on April 29.

This result compares to the €9.3 million earned in 2024, a difference the company attributed to a non-recurring sales agreement that boosted figures during the first half of the previous year.

The board confirmed that it has sanctioned an interim dividend of €3,796,000, which provides shareholders with a payout of €0.09 per fully paid ordinary share.

Despite the slight year-on-year profit adjustment, management described the evolution of the group’s activities and its current financial standing as satisfactory.

Partners of the pICTureURpath project on gender balance in ICT met in the Netherlands on April 22–23, for their second transnational meeting hosted by the University of Groningen.

The meeting brought together representatives from all six partner organisations to review progress, coordinate upcoming activities and further develop the project’s core actions. According to an official announcement, the initiative aims to address the persistent underrepresentation of girls and young women in information and communication technologies through collaboration, research and targeted interventions.

During the sessions, partners examined key findings from ongoing research, including insights gathered through surveys targeting students, parents and educators. These findings are already shedding light on the institutional, social and cultural factors influencing girls’ participation in ICT-related studies and careers.

The Association of Cyprus Banks has outlined a new strategy focused on strengthening outward engagement, as newly appointed director general Marios Skandalis presented the plan during a media briefing.

Speaking at a working breakfast with representatives of the media, Skandalis described the initiative as a new chapter in the organisation’s long-standing history, aimed at reinforcing its role in society and the economy.

The strategy centres on enhancing openness and building meaningful relationships with social and business stakeholders, as well as strengthening cooperation with the state.

According to the association, the new approach seeks a more active and influential role through dialogue and proactive collaboration, positioning the organisation as a reliable partner that listens to the needs of both the market and society and takes action.

Eurobank S.A. shareholders convened in a hybrid annual general meeting this week to approve a massive €258.7 million dividend distribution and a comprehensive share buyback programme.

The meeting, held April 28, saw participation from shareholders representing 76.98 per cent of the paid-up share capital, totalling over 2.77 billion voting shares.

Investors overwhelmingly backed the board’s proposal to distribute the dividend from the bank’s special reserves account, although the payout remains subject to final approval from the European Central Bank (ECB).

In a further move to return value to shareholders, the assembly approved a share buyback programme with a total cost limit of €288m, set to run for 12 months following regulatory clearance.

The bank also received the green light to cancel 28,097,019 own shares, a move that will see Eurobank’s share capital reduced by approximately €6.18m.

Cyprus Airways on Wednesday announced the resumption of flights between Larnaca and Dubai, set to restart on May 1 following a careful assessment of the situation in the region.

The airline said the decision was taken after a thorough evaluation of current regional conditions, ensuring that operations can proceed safely.

Moreover, the airline stressed that “the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority”.

Flights on the route will initially operate three times per week as part of the summer schedule, offering regular connectivity between the two destinations.

Demetra Holdings Plc executed the purchase of 5,588 own shares on April 28, as part of its ongoing capital management strategy and in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

The investment firm on Wednesday confirmed that the transactions were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISC), at a uniform price of €1.42 per share.

The daily trading activity was divided into three separate transactions, with the largest single purchase consisting of 2,700 shares.

Cyprus’ industrial production index experienced an annual decline of 2.4 per cent during February, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The service reported that the index reached 108.4 units for the month, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, which marks a notable contraction compared to the figures recorded in February 2025.

Despite the monthly downturn, the cumulative performance for the period of January to February 2026 showed a slight increase of 0.1 per cent when measured against the same two months of the previous year.

A broad analysis of the data shows that the manufacturing sector registered a decrease of 1.2 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

The Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) has congratulated the Deputy Ministry of Shipping for the successful organisation of the High-Level Ministerial and Stakeholder Conference on ‘Investing in Seafarers: Securing the Future of Global Shipping’, saying the event reinforced Cyprus’ role in shaping a modern and people-centred maritime policy.

The conference, held in Cyprus within the framework of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, brought together high-ranking officials, policymakers, maritime industry leaders and international bodies to discuss the future of seafarers and the wider maritime workforce.

According to CUS, the initiative placed seafarers at the centre of the dialogue and sent a “strong and timely message” to the international maritime community on the need to strengthen and recognise the human potential of the sea.

Cyprus’ Human Resource Development Authority (Anad) has brought self-employed workers into all its training schemes for the first time, in what its chairman Constantinos Fellas described as “a historic change” in vocational training.

Fellas said the reform, which came into effect on April 6, marks a new era for thousands of professionals across Cyprus, allowing them to participate in Anad schemes with a subsidy, in the same way as employees.

“This is an important development that opens up new prospects for thousands of professionals throughout Cyprus,” he said, adding that the decision reverses a long-standing gap in the country’s training system.

According to Fellas, the self-employed had for years remained outside the Anad’s sphere of activity, despite being “a key part and a living cell of the Cypriot economy”.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) held an open event on financial literacy in Larnaca last week, aiming to strengthen public understanding of key economic concepts affecting everyday life.

In an announcement, ICPAC stated that the initiative forms part of the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union and “reflects the organisation’s long-standing strategic commitment to promoting financial education and empowering society with practical and applicable knowledge,” the institute said.

The organisation added that participants had the opportunity to explore issues related to the management of personal and household finances, including the principles of saving, the functioning of loans and investments, as well as the importance of rational budgeting.

“Particular emphasis was placed on the participation of children and young people, within the broader strategy of cultivating healthy financial behaviours from an early age and strengthening the economic awareness of future citizens,” the institute said.