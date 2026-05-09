Business & economy wrap-up from the day before

Eurobank on Friday reported an adjusted net profit of €351 million for the first quarter of 2026, with the bank citing strong lending activity, resilient operating performance and continued growth across its core markets.

The group’s reported net profit reached €331 million, while earnings per share stood at €0.09 and the return on tangible book value reached 15.1 per cent.

“Despite a challenging environment, Eurobank continues its sustained solid performance and organic growth,” said chief executive officer Fokion Karavias.

“During the first quarter of 2026, credit expansion was strong across all our core markets, with organic loan growth totaling €1.1bn and the loan book growing by 10 per cent year-on-year,” he added.

Telecommunications provider Cyta on Friday announced the appointment of George Metzakis as the organisation’s new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

The appointment marks a new phase for Cyta’s leadership team, as the organisation continues implementing its business strategy with a focus on growth, digital transformation and service development.

According to the announcement, George Metzakis officially assumed the role of CEO on May 8, 2026, having joined Cyta in 2023 as chief commercial officer.

Since September 2025, he had been serving as co-acting deputy CEO, helping to ensure the operational continuity of the organisation, the announcement explained.

Cyta stated that Metzakis brings extensive experience and expertise in the telecommunications sector, both in Cyprus and abroad.

Cyprus recorded the second-highest electricity prices for non-household consumers in the European Union during the second half of 2025, according to data released by Eurostat.

The figures showed that electricity prices for businesses in Cyprus reached €24.29 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the second half of 2025, placing the country behind only Ireland, where prices stood at €25.52 per 100 kWh.

Germany followed Cyprus with electricity prices of €22.64 per 100 kWh, the report added.

By contrast, the lowest electricity prices in the EU were recorded in Finland and Sweden, at €7.48 and €9.70 per 100 kWh respectively.

The Eurostat data focused on non-household consumers with annual electricity consumption between 500 megawatt-hours (MWh) and 2,000 MWh.

Invest Cyprus on Friday announced that it hosted a closed-door roundtable in Washington on May 4, alongside fDi Intelligence and the Financial Times to promote Cyprus as a technology and investment destination for US companies.

The event took place at the Westin Washington National Harbour and focused on foreign direct investment shifts and Europe’s evolving investment landscape.

According to the announcement, the roundtable was organised in collaboration with fDi Intelligence and the Financial Times under the title “FDI shifts and the future of Europe’s investment landscape – Regulatory and investment conditions in Cyprus”.

The discussion formed part of the fourth joint initiative involving Invest Cyprus, fDi Intelligence and FT Locations.

The session was chaired by Danielle Myles, Senior Editor at fDi Intelligence.

The event brought together founders and investors to examine how Cyprus can function as a strategic European Union entry point for US technology companies operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Non-profit technology association TechIsland on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA), aimed at strengthening collaboration across Cyprus’ technology and international business sectors.

The organisation said that the partnership is based on a shared commitment to collaboration as a driver of growth for the Cypriot economy and innovation ecosystem.

CIBA is an independent cross-sector organisation that has spent more than three decades representing and advocating for the interests of international businesses operating in Cyprus, the announcement mentioned.

It added that CIBA’s extensive experience and broad international business network make it an ideal partner for TechIsland’s mission of promoting Cyprus as a global technology destination.

Cyprus must help ensure that Europe speaks with a clear and coordinated voice in global maritime affairs, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said during a working visit to Chios this week.

Speaking at the 1st Mare Forum Chios, where she delivered the keynote address, Hadjimanolis said global shipping is facing a period of regulatory change, geopolitical uncertainty and growing pressure to decarbonise, making cooperation between policymakers and industry more important than ever.

The forum is taking place on Friday, May 8, at the Chios Chandris Hotel, bringing together shipping industry representatives to discuss the challenges and future direction of global shipping.

Opening the event, Hadjimanolis said Cyprus firmly believes that Europe must remain closely aligned with international frameworks, while maintaining a strong and coordinated presence in global maritime fora.

She added that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) remains the main forum for developing global maritime rules, ensuring both a level playing field and effective implementation across the sector.

Cyprus’ banking sector maintained its historically low level of non-performing loans in February 2026, according to updated figures published on Friday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

Specifically, the non-performing loans ratio remained stable at 1.6 per cent as of February 28, 2026, the bank reported, marking the lowest level recorded since systematic monitoring began.

According to the CBC, total non-performing exposures (NPEs) stood at €833 million at the end of February, compared with €831 million in January, remaining broadly unchanged on a month-on-month basis.

The central bank said that loans overdue by more than 90 days amounted to €649 million, representing 1.3 per cent of total loans. These delayed loans accounted for approximately 78 per cent of all non-performing exposures in the banking system.

At the same time, restructured loans continued their downward trajectory, declining to €783 million in February 2026 from €807 million in January.

Cyprus recorded a sharp rise in electric and hybrid vehicle registrations in the first four months of 2026, as new vehicle registrations increased by 15.1 per cent year-on-year, according to a report released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Friday.

The report showed that hybrid vehicles accounted for more than half of all passenger saloon car registrations in Cyprus during the January-April 2026 period, highlighting the continued shift away from conventional petrol and diesel-powered cars.

According to Cystat, the share of hybrid passenger saloon cars rose to 50.8 per cent in the first four months of 2026, compared with 43.3 per cent during the corresponding period of 2025.

At the same time, the share of electric vehicles increased to 5.2 per cent, from 4.8 per cent a year earlier.

In contrast, petrol-powered passenger cars fell to 35.6 per cent of the market, compared with 42.9 per cent in the same period of 2025.

Cyprus is among the European Union countries with the greatest fiscal space to respond to a new energy crisis linked to the war in Iran, according to a new report published by international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

In its report titled “European sovereigns’ capacity to absorb another energy shock varies”, the agency said the fiscal ability of western European countries to respond to a new energy crisis triggered by the conflict in Iran differs significantly across the region.

Fitch stated that Belgium, France and the United Kingdom currently have the least fiscal flexibility to introduce additional support measures.

“Many western European sovereigns were already in a vulnerable fiscal position with the war in Iran adding to those pressures through higher energy costs, rising inflation, weaker growth and tighter financing conditions,” the agency said.

“Within the EU, those that have maintained a strong record of fiscal prudence in recent crises – Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and most Scandinavian sovereigns – have, in theory, the most fiscal space to respond, although with some moderation to prevent a sharp deterioration in debt and deficits,” it added.

Cyprus recorded a monthly increase in retail trade volume in March 2026, according to Eurostat, outperforming the euro area, where retail sales declined during the same period.

According to the statistical office of the European Union, seasonally adjusted retail trade volume in Cyprus rose by 0.5 per cent in March 2026 compared with February 2026, while the euro area registered a decline of 0.1 per cent and the EU recorded an increase of 0.3 per cent.

The figures showed that Cyprus maintained positive retail momentum for a second consecutive month after retail trade volumes increased by 0.7 per cent in February 2026, following a decline of 1.2 per cent in January 2026.

Eurostat data also showed that Cyprus had previously recorded a 0.8 per cent increase in October 2025, indicating continued fluctuations but an overall resilient trend in consumer activity.

Across the euro area, retail trade volumes in March 2026 declined month-on-month as sales of food, drinks and tobacco fell by 0.3 per cent, while automotive fuel in specialised stores dropped by 1.6 per cent.

Cyprus and India are stepping up discussions on direct air connectivity, with officials saying stronger links could support tourism, business travel and wider economic cooperation between the two countries.

Hermes Airports said it was “pleased to welcome” at Larnaca airport India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish Manish, and Subhash Jangala, First Secretary of the High Commission, for what it described as a productive all-round discussion.

The meeting focused on India’s growing importance as a tourism and business market, as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties, which both sides believe reinforce the potential for direct flights between Cyprus and India.

“We believe the timing is right to further advance these discussions and open up the opportunities that stronger air links can bring to both markets,” Hermes Airports said.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) on Friday announced that it participated in an event organised by UCLan Cyprus as part of the university’s alumni global skills training and networking series, focusing on the opportunities, challenges, and ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

The event, titled “AI Foundations, Possibilities, and Risks”, was organised with the support of the US Embassy, AmCham Cyprus, and the CYENS Centre of Excellence.

According to the organisers, the discussion brought together professionals, academics, policymakers, young people, and US alumni to examine the growing role of artificial intelligence across society and the economy.

Participants explored the ethical and philosophical dimensions of AI, as well as the opportunities and risks the technology presents for businesses, institutions, and society more broadly.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) leadership held a meeting on Friday with Energy Minister Michael Damianos, to discuss the future of the hydrocarbons sector.

The delegation also engaged with Kyriakos Iordanou, the Director General of the ministry, during the official proceedings.

The primary focus of the strategic discussion centred on the promotion of transparency and accountability within the energy industry.

Both parties examined ways of strengthening audit and oversight mechanisms to ensure the responsible management of the country’s natural resources.

The professional body highlighted the important contribution it can make through its specialised expertise and its broader institutional role.

Greek retail chain Jumbo said sales at its Cyprus stores fell by around 3 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, as the timing of Easter shifted part of seasonal demand into March and wider uncertainty in the Middle East continued to affect consumer sentiment.

For the first four months of the year, however, sales in Cyprus, including physical stores and online sales, were still up by around 2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The April update follows a stronger March, when Jumbo’s Cyprus sales had risen by 4 per cent both for the month and the first quarter, before management warned that sales momentum was expected to ease after Easter.

Across the group, total sales decreased by around 4 per cent year-on-year in April, although sales for the first four months of 2026 remained 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Jumbo said the performance confirmed its conservative guidance, with macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical developments in the Middle East and volatile energy prices continuing to put pressure on costs and consumer behaviour.

Demetra Holdings Plc conducted a share buyback on May 7, 2026, acquiring a total of 6,500 own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

The transaction was officially announced to the investment community on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company executed the repurchase based on the specific authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) marked its 30th anniversary with a conference in Nicosia attended by more than 160 guests, including officials and senior representatives of European supervisory authorities.

The event, held on April 29, focused on the regulator’s evolution over the past three decades and the future challenges facing financial supervision, particularly in relation to artificial intelligence, digital finance, and market integrity.

President Nikos Christodoulides described CySEC as a key pillar of Cyprus’ transformation into a modern financial centre and praised its role in safeguarding the stability of the investment sector.

Young students from across Europe were recognised in Cyprus this week, as the winners of the European School Competition on the Ship of the Future were announced during the Informal Meeting of EU Maritime Affairs Ministers.

The competition, organised by European Shipowners ECSA, invited children to imagine what ships could look like in 60 years, linking maritime education with creativity, innovation and the future of European shipping.

The top four artworks were announced during a special award ceremony held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Cyprus.

The awards were presented by EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, and the Chair of the European Parliament’s Transport Committee, Eliza Vozemberg.

Cyprus promoted its fresh fruit and vegetable exports at the international exhibition Freskon 2026 in Thessaloniki, as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties and open new opportunities in foreign markets, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The exhibition, held at the HELEXPO exhibition centre from April 23 to 25, took place for the tenth consecutive year and brought together professionals from across the fresh produce sector.

Cyprus’ participation was organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Athens, with the aim of showcasing Cypriot exports in fresh fruit and vegetables.

According to the ministry, Freskon is the only specialised exhibition in Greece dedicated to professionals in the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, covering agricultural products, organic produce, machinery, packaging materials, logistics and transport services.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Secretary General Thomas Kazakos met Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino this week, as maritime leaders gathered in Panama for the Maritime Convention of the Americas.

The meeting took place ahead of the plenary session “Securing Global Trade and Maritime Transportation in an Age of Uncertainty”, where Kazakos joined senior industry figures to discuss the pressures facing global shipping and maritime transport.

Kazakos, who is attending the convention together with ICS Policy Advisor Melissande Cathelaz, is taking part in a series of meetings and events throughout the week.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc has reported a record net profit of $36.3 million and revenue of $1.27 billion in Q1 2026, significantly outpacing the broader eurozone ICT distribution trend as demand for AI infrastructure and servers continues to accelerate globally.

The Cyprus-based IT distributor, which is more commonly known as Asbis, said results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 marked the best quarter in its history.

Specifically, revenues were up 72 per cent year-on-year compared with Q1 2025, while operating profit tripled to $54.5 million from $16.4 million a year earlier.

The company also recorded a sharp improvement in profitability, with gross profit margin rising to 8.62 per cent from 7.00 per cent in Q1 2025, reflecting stronger pricing power and a shift towards higher-value product categories.

Asbis said results for Q1 2026 stand out in a European context, where ICT distributors have generally seen more moderate growth, as the company benefits disproportionately from exposure to AI-related server demand and hyperscale data centre expansion.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced market status changes across listed companies after multiple issuers failed to submit and publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2025, following the April 30, 2026 reporting deadline.

The exchange said the deadline expiry under Articles 140 and 154 of the law triggered enforcement actions affecting both the regulated market and the emerging companies market.

The announcement stated that several companies on the regulated market had not issued or published their 2025 annual financial reports, naming Interfund Investments Plc, Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc.

PwC Cyprus announced this week that it supported the Junior Achievement Cyprus Company Programme for the 12th consecutive year, continuing its investment in the development of young entrepreneurs and financial literacy initiatives across Cyprus.

The company said that both PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation once again participated as a strategic partner of the programme, which pr.ovides students with the opportunity to design and operate their own businesses while developing practical entrepreneurial skills and experience.

The programme concluded with the Grand Finals held on April 29, 2026, during which student teams competed for the opportunity to represent Cyprus at the Gen-E 2026 European event in Riga, Latvia, scheduled to take place in July 2026.