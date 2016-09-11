By Nicole Neroulias

“One hundred years old. Was it necessary?” That’s my grandmother’s motto these days. “Wouldn’t 90 be enough?”

For a frail white-haired woman confined to an armchair in front of the television news most days, Yiayia Elli still jumps up rather spryly when the doorbell or telephone ring. Until a few years ago, I had to open the refrigerator stealthily, or else “Thwack! Thwack!” Her metal walker hammering against the marble floor would herald her plans to feed me everything in sight. Having survived a turbulent Cypriot century, her greatest tragedy may be that she can no longer cook for guests and force them to take second and third helpings.

“At my age, I can no longer move around easily, and I have started to forget things,” she apologises. Her hearing and eyesight are slowly declining; she hasn’t walked well since breaking her leg 10 years ago. Yet her memory remains better than most. I have trouble recalling last Christmas, while she can describe classmates’ dowries, wartime curfews and the menu at the January 1974 state dinner for Britain’s Princess Margaret.

Golden childhood

As the Battle of the Somme raged in France, and two years after the British had annexed Cyprus from the Ottoman Empire, Elli Moussoulidou was born on Sunday, September 10, 1916 to a Nicosia family, the second of six children and the first girl. The capital was just a big village back then, with large families living together within the Venetian walls, keeping chickens and goats and a rotation of village youths to help around the house.

Her father Savvas was a merchant who sold sewing machines, radios and other imported goods from his shop near Phaneromeni Church. He later relocated to Ermou Street, then the main shopping street, and had a car to reach customers in the mountains.

“There was so much poverty in the mountain villages back then,” she recalls. “The youth would finish elementary school and that was it. A boy or girl would stay with us to work for a few years, then they would return to get married.”

Rich or poor, everyone mended their own clothes, washing them in basins every week. Chickens, eggs, goats, milk, fruits and vegetables made up her family’s diet; food was kept chilled with blocks of ice.

After Cyprus became a British colony in 1925, life gradually became more expensive. More children began attending high school; girls could find office jobs and help send their brothers abroad to study engineering and law. Her family moved from her mother’s dowry house on Arsinois Street to one of the new houses outside the walls, on Stassandrou Street, while other relatives began moving to other parts of the island, Europe and even America.

When she graduated with her teaching certificate at age 19, her father decided the position she was offered – near Governor’s House, today’s Presidential Palace – was too far from home to accept.

“The roads aren’t what they are now, and he didn’t think it was proper or necessary for me to be riding a bicycle such a distance on my own, in the rain and in the sun,” she explains. She expected to get married anyway, especially with the new house as her dowry and plenty of potential suitors interested in the stylish, green-eyed young woman – yet her family didn’t pressure her to settle down, either.

“My mother was the eldest girl of 13 children, so we always had outings with our cousins,” she says. “We would dance tangos and waltzes; my older brother Aris would chaperone me.”

After one of those dances, a friend reported that a young lawyer named Andreas Stavrinides had said he would partner only Elli Moussoulidou, which came as a shock because she had never met him.

Embarrassed, she worried people would think she was encouraging improper attention from a strange man. Only when Andreas moved to their neighborhood and both families evacuated to the same mountain village during World War II could his attentions could be seriously considered. They were engaged on her 26th birthday, shortly after he became a judge – although she refutes family legend that she had made this a condition of the agreement!

After their January 1943 wedding, the newlyweds spent 10 years assigned to various British court jurisdictions: Paphos, Larnaca, Kyrenia, Famagusta. They had three children – two sons, Zenon and Alkis, and then my mother Eva – before returning to Nicosia permanently in 1953, just before the start of the Eoka campaign against the British.

Silver linings

While most Greek Cypriots focused on achieving union with Greece, Andreas and Elli Stavrinides had few complaints as British subjects. As a civil servant, her husband could even take several months off every three years for a subsidised family holiday to England. Their ship would leave from Limassol to Athens and Venice or Marseilles, then they would board the train to Paris, change to Calais, sail to “the white cliffs of Dover” and finally the train to London. After recovering from the five-day journey, they would spend most of their visit in Dublin where her brother Fivos had settled, and in Glasgow where her sister Lydia was raising her family.

Upon each return to Cyprus, however, tensions between the British colonial government and Eoka resistance had worsened.

“The students in the Greek high school would throw stones from the roof at the British soldiers,” Yiayia Elli recalls. “Families felt pressured to stop sending children to the English School. My son Zenon was terrified, and would hide his English School hat instead of wearing it.”

My uncle remembers this story differently, but agrees it was a frightening time, especially when “several friends were beaten up” by anti-British protesters.

They decided to enroll their younger son in a Greek school, but her husband maintained his optimism that Cypriot judges were safe because only British judges handled cases related to the conflict. Her concerns became more psychological: How to keep up their morale despite the strict curfew imposed by the British?

“The restaurants and cafes weren’t open, but we felt safe enough to go next door or across the street to pass the time with our neighbours,” she says. Families could listen together for the all-clear siren or radio signal, or quickly walk home without being spotted – most of the time.

“A button had fallen off my sweater, so we were delayed while trying to find it,” my mother Eva remembers. “The British soldiers stopped us and asked us why we were in the road, and my mother had to explain that we were looking for my lost button.”

As they had during World War II, Nicosia families extended their summer holidays in the mountains to avoid the violence in the capital as long as possible.

Yet after the years of turmoil, when Cyprus finally became independent in 1960, she felt that daily life hadn’t changed much, after all. British soldiers and tourists kept coming to Cyprus; Cypriot youths continued studying in England The family resumed summering in mountain cottages built by the British – “The civil servants went to Troodos; the aristocrats went to Platres,” she clarifies – and dancing at the Dome Hotel in Kyrenia for New Year’s Eve. After her husband joined the new country’s supreme court in 1970, the couple became guests at state dinners hosted by Archbishop Makarios, meeting the actress Raquel Welch and then Princess Margaret.

“Margarita’s skin was so white, like a porcelain doll,” Yiayia Elli recalls. “They taught us how to curtsey when we met her – you don’t kneel, you have to bend at the knees.”

Beneath the surface, of course, peace hadn’t taken firm root. The summer of 1974 left no Cypriot untouched. As news of the Greek military coup broke on July 15, and with their sons safely studying in England, they focused on getting their daughter Eva home from her nearby office and restricting their activities to walking distance. During the first stage of the retaliatory Turkish invasion, launched on July 20, the frightened family, including their puppy, slept on mattresses under the kitchen table. During the second stage, in August, they fled to a cottage in Pedoulas that belonged to the Moussoulides branch from Famagusta.

“My younger brother Tassos had a big new house and all his stores in Varosha, and we thought they would be going home soon,” Yiayia Elli says wistfully. He passed away two years ago at age 94, still awaiting that day.

Twilight years

After the division of Cyprus, Elli’s children remained overseas; both sons settled in England and her daughter got married and moved to America. “I missed my children but I was happy that they found good lives,” she says.

She sold her Stassandrou Street dowry house with its garden shaded by citrus trees and large porch where countless visitors had socialised for hours, and moved to a flat off Kennedy Avenue, a neighbourhood that had been “fields, gypsies and soldiers” in her youth. After my grandfather’s death in 1991, she travelled less frequently; conveniently, her scattered siblings and cousins had returned to Nicosia for their twilight years.

Her last trip abroad was a Louis cruise to Egypt with me in December 2002. At the ship’s entrance, we discovered her passport had expired, but the agent took pity on my black-clad, cane-wielding grandmother and let us on board anyway.

From her chair in front of the television news, and her bed with her good ear to the radio news, she can’t imagine what will become of her homeland. She has watched Cyprus enter the European Union, adopt the euro and open the checkpoints. A new Bank of Cyprus tower conveniently blocked her view of the electrified Turkish flag on the Pentadaktylos Mountain; she turned down offers of a drive across the Green Line, preferring to keep the island intact in her memories.

“Will families ever be able to return to their homes in Morphou, Varosha, Kyrenia?” she wonders. “So many years have passed; so many politicians have tried. Were they all so incapable?”

Secrets of a long life

When asked for her secrets to a long life, Yiayia Elli demurs. It’s not unusual for people in her family to reach old age. But living to be 100 years old is too much; she regrets outliving most of her friends and family. The exception is her brother 18 years her junior, the retired fashion photographer Tony Moussoulides. The best lifespan is 90, she insists.

“Until the age of 90, I still felt like I was 50 years old,” she says.

Eventually, Yiayia Elli tries to humour our questions. She smoked only a little when she was a younger woman, “just because it was the fashion”. She drinks the occasional glass of beer, preferably KEO, with lunch or dinner. She always eats salad and fresh fruit with lunch and dinner, although she has had to give up apples since losing some of her teeth in recent years, and enjoys a little sweet or cake every day. She’s been heeding her doctor’s advice to drink more water.

“Her generation had moderate philosophies,” my mother Eva shrugs. “They didn’t worry about their weight. She and her friends just had the attitude, ‘that’s the way you’re made’.”

Advanced age and the fallout from the “haircut” in 2013 have conspired to finally moderate Yiayia Elli’s anxieties about money, too. In between all the classical Greek songs and stories she taught me, I would hear a common refrain: “Are you earning a good salary?” Even now that the question comes less frequently, my assurances elicit only a brief sigh of relief before her tune shifts to other family members. “What about your sister? Is her new job paying her enough?”

She just wants her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be happy now, she contends, and for a peaceful death.

“I enjoyed my life. There were many small problems, but we overcame them,” she concludes. “That’s what life is about. You keep on living your life, no matter what the problems.”

For most of my own life, every time I said goodbye to my grandmother before heading to the airport to return to America, I would cry a little, thinking, “This is the last time I’m going to see her.” Three decades later, she’s still here.

One hundred years. Yes, Yiayia Elli, it was necessary.

Additional reporting by Alexia Evripidou