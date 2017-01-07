UN chief talks of historic opportunity (Update 2: adds Kotzias, question mark over Erdogan attendance)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed appreciation to Greece and Turkey for their support to the Cyprus talks and their commitment to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Readouts after separate meetings in New York on January 6 with the ministers of foreign affairs of Greece and Turkey, Nikos Kotzias and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu respectively, note that Guterres pointed out the historic opportunity for a breakthrough at the conference on Cyprus that will begin on January 12 in Geneva.

A readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with Kotzias said that “in their discussion, the Secretary-General and the foreign minister focused on the Cyprus issue” and that “the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for Greece’s continued support to the Cyprus talks and commitment to a comprehensive settlement of the issue”.

“He recognised the historic moment for Cyprus presented by the Conference that will be convened from January 12 in Geneva. He lauded the unprecedented progress made by the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities and appealed to all parties to use this opportunity to find creative and mutually acceptable solutions that address the concerns of both communities,” the readout notes.

A readout was also drafted regarding the Secretary-General’s meeting with Çavuşoğlu, saying: “The Secretary-General emphasised the historic opportunity for a breakthrough at the conference. He underlined the need for mutually acceptable solutions that address the concerns of both communities and expressed hope that all parties would demonstrate the necessary creativity in seeking innovative solutions. He expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s commitment to and support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue”, it said.

In statements to the press referring to his meeting with Guterres, Kotzias said: “We discussed mainly the Cyprus problem and the Greek views and reasons as to why the system of guarantees should be abolished.”

“There shouldn’t be any intervention rights of any country in Cyprus and foreign troops should be removed, first and foremost the Turkish occupying troops,” he stressed.

Replying to a question on Turkey`s position on security matters, Kotzias said it was a matter that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have to decide how to handle.

“What we agreed with my colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu is that we need to reflect much more on this because we haven`t approached a convergence during the discussion.” He added that the criteria on the basis of which such matters are dealt with should also be sought.

In the meantime according to diplomatic sources, Erdogan will not be present at the Geneva conference and it still remains unclear whether a new high-level meeting between Greece and Turkey will take place before January 12.

It emerged later on Saturday that Guterres was contacting all parties involved in the Cyprus issue. According to UN diplomatic sources, Guterres wishes to achieve the highest possible representation of involved parties and one of the recipients of a telephone call seemed to have been Erdogan, since Ankara had said it would be represented by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

On Monday, Guterres will have lunch with the members of the UN Security Council and is expected to raise the Cyprus issue and his plans for the conference in Geneva.