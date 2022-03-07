March 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Betting shop searched for illegal gambling, fined for Covid violations

By Antigoni Pitta025
gambling

A Paphos betting shop under investigation for illegal gambling activities was also handed a hefty fine for violating coronavirus protocols, police said on Monday.

According to the police report, members of the intellectual property and gambling squad and Paphos police officers searched a betting shop in Paphos after a tip-off that it had been violating gambling laws by organising illegal gambling games.

During the search, which was conducted in the presence of two employees, officers seized a computer, a printer and a scanner believed to have been used to issue lotto tickets.

While there, police also fined a customer €300 and the business €3,000 for violating coronavirus protocols.

