The nomad generation

Where is home? For most people, home is unquestionably where the heart is. It is more than just a place where you are born; it is where you become yourself.

For the majority, it serves as a safe refuge and a comfort zone. A place to live with family and socialise with friends. An oasis for creating memories and future wealth. And whether large or small, exorbitant or modest, our homes are both shelters and sanctuaries.

Nowadays, especially among the younger generation, many lead nomadic lives, moving from one area to another in a quest to find utopia, so is there still a need to find a place that acts as a base?

Millennials live in an era where travelling around the world is less expensive and countries are more accessible than ever before. With just a few clicks, packing a suitcase and boarding a flight has never been easier.

The world is a global village. People relocate from various parts of it and are able to connect with one another, exchange ideas, and learn about other cultures. This globalisation trend, which refers to a more interconnected global economy and free movement of commodities and people, knows no borders.

People can now work from anywhere thanks to technological advancements. With an internet connection, one can run a business from the comfort of one’s own home, or just freelance. Digital nomads in Cyprus work anywhere from hotel rooms to trendy coffee houses, co-working spaces, and even the beach.

Whether the motivation is intrinsic or extrinsic, millennials are devoting more time to themselves than prior generations. In the mid and late 20th century, people followed a ‘simple’ formula: finish school, obtain a degree or learn a craft, get a job or start a business, raise a family, and grow old. It was what society wanted, promising eventual fulfilment. We were encouraged to start a career with a company and stay for as long as possible to develop a great pension fund for retirement. Breaking away from this mindset would mark you as an adventurous outlier. Nowadays, the new generation spends more time figuring out what they want rather than following a predetermined course.

And, while the new generation clearly enjoys the gift of limitless choices and an abundance of knowledge at the push of a button – although I often wonder how millennials would react if the internet did not exist – a nomadic existence may have drawbacks. After all, if the nomadic way of life were completely beneficial, everyone would be practicing it.

A nomadic lifestyle typically requires individuals to take many risks on their own. For some people, being alone immediately produces a sense of loneliness, an intense and uncomfortable sensation that no one enjoys.

Since being nomadic lacks the guaranteed stability of a regular lifestyle, millennials are frequently greeted with both pleasant and unfavourable surprises on a daily basis. The fact that everything is new, and they lack information adds to the emotional roller-coaster.

When a person is continuously on the move, excitement levels are reduced. The wow factor diminishes and even the most amazing spectacle can become monotonous and mundane.

The new generation is overwhelmed by the number of possibilities available, necessitating the need to discover and understand oneself. Many millennials are trying to figure out how they want to live their life and what they want to contribute to the world.

The present generation, like the ancient nomads, is wandering around both emotionally and physically in quest of a better life, much as their forebears did. They’re looking for something new, something different, something better. On a physical level, they travel to or live in different areas to experience various cultures, new weather conditions, exotic foods, and, most importantly, to meet a diverse range of people.

And, while this generation of nomads is backed by technical skills and society’s acceptance of the new standards that have been established, are they content? Should we, the previous generation, be envious of their way of life, or should we simply sit back and observe as they prove their model wrong?

Attachments are detrimental to nomads because they prevent people from migrating. Attachments can be enticing and addictive. A wonderful relationship, a great place to live and a suitable job may be the definition of home for the previous generation, but if the next generation wants to continue their nomadic existence and keep travelling, they will have to give them up.