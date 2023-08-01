August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

Angus Cloud, star of TV show ‘Euphoria,’ dead at 25

By Reuters News Service0112
'euphoria' actor angus cloud dies at age 25
Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo. HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS.

By Daniel Trotta

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria,” died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.

Cloud played Fezco, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, in the series starring Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett.

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his “best friend,” who was buried last week.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement said.

Cloud had five other acting credits, according to IMDB.com, but his breakthrough role came in 2019 in “Euphoria,” which depicts a group of California high school students dealing with sex, drugs and violence.

The character of Fezco O’Neill, known as Fez, develops a close bond with the protagonist played by Zendaya, who leaves rehab at the beginning of the series but is still dealing with addiction. At the end of the series, Fez is arrested by police after a shootout.

The highly acclaimed show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Zendaya.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” the Euphoria show posted on messaging platform X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The show aired for two full seasons in 2019 and 2022, plus a pair of special episodes in 2020 and 2021, with a third season set for 2025, according to IMDB.

Related Posts

Rain pelts Beijing for fourth day, 11 killed and 27 missing

Reuters News Service

Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

Reuters News Service

Deadly clashes in Palestinian camp in Lebanon rage for third day

Reuters News Service

Drones hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injuring one and damaging dormitory -officials

Reuters News Service

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup, IMF monitors events

Reuters News Service

Unesco recommends adding Venice to list of world heritage sites in danger

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign