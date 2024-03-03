March 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israeli military steps up strikes on Gaza’s Khan Younis

By Reuters News Service04
palestinians inspect the site of an israeli strike on a house in rafah

The Israeli military said on Sunday it intensified operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, destroying dozens of targets in a blitz of air and artillery strikes.

The air force and artillery hit about 50 targets within six minutes, it said, in a bid to “intensify operational achievements in the area.”

“During the strikes, the troops destroyed terrorist infrastructure and eliminated Hamas terrorists who were operating from civilian facilities in urban areas,” it said.

Residents in the area said they were surprised by the swift advancement of Israeli tanks, which sparked fresh battles with Palestinian gunmen. In one housing project some families took to social media, saying they were unable to leave their homes with the tanks in the streets.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said it attacked two tanks with rockets and blew up a building where soldiers had entered.

Khan Younis has been a focus of Israel’s military offensive in recent weeks.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Germany investigates Russian reports of recorded German military officials

Reuters News Service

US makes its first Gaza aid airdrop amid fears of humanitarian disaster

Reuters News Service

Armenia says it’s ready for peace deal if Azerbaijan shows political will

Reuters News Service

Russians lay flowers at Navalny’s grave

Reuters News Service

European crime ring behind 60 killings dismantled, Greece says

Reuters News Service

Russia jails Jehovah’s Witness for eight years

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign