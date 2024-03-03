March 3, 2024

Police in Berlin arrest individuals in decades-old Red Army Faction case

german police secures the area during search for long sought alleged red army faction militant
Forensic exprts enter the area as special police searches for long-sought members Ernst Volker S. and Burkhard G. of Germany's notorious Red Army Faction (RAF) militant group, after decades on the run from armed robbery and attempted murder charges, in Berlin

Police have made two arrests in Berlin during their search for individuals wanted for their suspected involvement in Germany’s notorious Red Army Faction militant group, they said on Sunday.

A police spokesperson from the German state of Lower Saxony, which was participating in the effort, confirmed that two arrests had been made but not the identities of those arrested.

Around 130 officers were on the ground in their search for suspects Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, said Berlin police, who declined to give further details.

The search follows the arrest last week of a suspected RAF militant who had been on the run for three decades.

