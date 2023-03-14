The importance of going through life with a companion is underlined at an event next weekend finds ELENI PHILIPPOU

There are all sorts of ways for couples to connect and rekindle the spark these days. Going for couples’ massages, date nights, art classes, romantic getaways. The list goes on. In reality that list can look different for everyone and it’s no secret that from time to time, every couple can use a fun adventure together. One local trio recommends hiking, and is organising an upcoming event for couples and pairs. Romantic partners and best friends can join the Wellness Hiking Day this March to reconnect with nature and each other.

The Love Yourself Club is a fairly new venture set up by three women who are passionate about health, wellbeing and self-love. They got together in the summer of 2022 to curate events and experiences that centre around self-compassion and wellness, blending their different professional backgrounds to complete their events. Pantelina Charalambous is a personal trainer and fitness instructor, Vasilia Kouppanou is a clinically registered dietitian and Marianna Charalambous organises meaningful events and makes flower creations. Together they form the Love Yourself Club and every few months they invite followers and friends to join them on unique self-discovery excursions.

On March 18 they propose an adventure day to disconnect and reconnect. And no, this has nothing to do with wi-fi or mobile connections but with loved ones. The Wellness Hiking Day will be an all-day event that will take participants through the lesser-known Almirolivado trail and include journaling and breathwork stops and finally a deconstructed nutrition talk. The day’s main focus through all that? To go through it with a loved one.

“We are very excited about our March event,” the Love Yourself Club said. “First of all, this time we dive deep into nature and we don’t do it alone, we do it in pairs and there is a reason for it. We selected the Almirolivado trail, to invite pairs (friends or couples are welcome) to connect over a challenging route of about 10km, helping each other along the way by overcoming natural barriers (such as streams of water or narrow hillsides) or emotional barriers (through writing).”

Guiding the hike will be hiking expert Therapon and the three women will each lead a session throughout the hike’s stops. Marianna will guide hikers through some writing prompts, asking each pair to write each other a thoughtful note. Pantelina will teach participants proper breathwork and at the end of the hike, all participants will enjoy a light lunch under the guidance of Vasilia, as she talks about deconstructed nutrition.

Given the event’s physical challenge, the club invited Therapon to bring someone who is knowledgeable of the terrain. “For our event we chose to collaborate with a certified hiking leader as we wanted to do a challenging trail with an expert. Therapon was the perfect match, as he is not only a nature lover at heart but also certified, meaning he knows the mountains better than us, he knows First Aid and he can take a mission of this kind seriously. We wanted to make everyone feel safe, so we can’t wait to share this experience with you,” the Love Yourself Club said.

As for the trail, Almirolivado is a lesser-known route in Pano Amiantos that passes through a greenish/blue lake. Everyone will meet at the Almirolivado parking at 9.30am to begin the hike and take in the views.

“The Almirolivado trail is an amazing experience,” add event organisers. “This time of the year you can see snow and flowing water in the streams. Expect to walk about 10km in four hours back and forth. We wouldn’t advise going without a hiking leader, as it is challenging. What we do advise though is to be prepared for its beauty, because at the end of the trail you can see a gorgeous turquoise lake and that makes it worth every challenge you face.”

All in all, the event plans to last around six hours and through its physical ups and downs, climbing over hills and riverbeds, the day aims to remind its adventurers of the importance of connection and of going through life with a companion. Whether that’s a romantic partner or a friend, all that matters is having someone to lean on.

Wellness Hiking Day

Guided hiking, journaling, breathwork and nutrition. By the Love Yourself Club. March 18. Meeting point: Almirolivado Parking. 9.30am-3pm. €35 per person. Registrations at www.urnutrisource.com/wellness-hiking-day-1. Tel: 99-126420