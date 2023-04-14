April 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusWhat's On

Thinker Maker Space presents results of latest artist residency

By Eleni Philippou00
Following his two-month residency at Thinker Maker Space in Nicosia, new media artist and designer Jin Lee will host a presentation and showcase this month of the innovative work he produced. On Friday, April 21, the artist will talk to the public about his new work before launching a brief showcase of this project from April 22 to May 5.

In his work, Lee explores the events occurring at the boundary between areas which seem to contrast each other, such as order and chaos, knowability and unknowability, certainty and uncertainty, technology and nature. Thus, on Friday 21 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm he will discuss how he has been working on reducing vast and unpredictable natural domains into artificially controllable areas, using technological interventions to transform them.

Following the talk, the display of his project ‘Boundary Between Order and Chaos’ will be showcased in the exhibition area of Thinker Maker Space.  In this project, the artist brings the turbulent flow, an uncontrolled and uncertain natural phenomenon, into one space and controls it with a machine, visualizing the controlled flow with smoke. Through Lee’s work, viewers will have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of understanding and control in the natural world and how science and technology can be utilised to expand the understanding of it.

Studying the phenomena that lie between order and chaos is an element that characterises Jin’s work. Drawing inspiration from patterns of everyday life, he uses the components of technological surroundings to create moments of peace and nostalgia in quietly poetic spaces. Currently, he lives and works in Berlin although his work has been shown internationally at festivals, galleries and art events in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan, China, Korea and now, Cyprus.

 

Boundary Between Order and Chaos

Talk and showcase of artist Jin Lee’s residency. April 21. 6.30pm-8.30pm. Showcase: April 22-May 5. 9am-4pm. Thinker Maker Space, Nicosia. Free. Registrations for the talk are needed. www.makerspace.cyens.org.cy

