July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Consumers warned to avoid ‘BigBazzar Outlet’

By Tom Cleaver00
website

The consumer protection service has warned the public to avoid making online purchases from the website known as ‘BigBazzar Outlet’.

The service says that customers have reported buying trainers from the website https://bigbazzaroutlet.gr and receiving products well below the quality advertised, and that attempts to contact the company to return items have been unsuccessful.

As a result, they have called upon consumers to avoid making purchases from the website and from social media pages going by the same name.

In addition, they reminded consumers that businesses which trade over the internet must be able to provide consumers with easy access to information such as their address, e-mail address, telephone number, and VAT registration number.

They said customers should not make purchases from websites where only a mobile number or an e-mail address are provided.

