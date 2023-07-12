July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Beer deliveries in Cyprus drop by 16.9 per cent in June 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
beer

Total beer deliveries in Cyprus experienced a significant decline of 16.9 per cent in June 2023, compared to June 2022, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Wednesday.

However, the increase in beer exports somewhat mitigated the decrease in overall beer deliveries.

Specifically, beer deliveries from breweries amounted to 4,512,414 litres in June, compared to 5,428,911 litres in the same month last year.

Domestic beer deliveries decreased by 19.4 per cent in June 2023, compared to June 2022. In contrast, beer deliveries for exports saw a significant increase of 30.5 per cent.

In terms of litres, beer deliveries for domestic consumption reached 4,149,416 litres in June, down from 5,150,652 litres in June of the previous year.

On the other hand, beer deliveries for exports increased to 362,998 litres compared to 278,259 litres in June 2022.

On a monthly basis, beer deliveries showed a slight increase of 231,132 litres, marking a drop of 5.4 per cent.

The decrease in beer deliveries for domestic consumption suggests a potential decline in local demand, which could be influenced by various factors such as changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions.

However, the growth in beer exports indicates a positive trend for international demand.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Directing South Africa’s next generation

Paul Lambis

A ‘good climate’ at Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting at Nato summit

Andria Kades

Migrants relocated to France, more leaving than entering

Antigoni Pitta

A wasted opportunity? Italy’s EU funds bonanza hits the rocks

Reuters News Service

No lifeguard at Aphrodite’s rock ‘because it is a national monument’

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for aiding and abetting passport fraud

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign