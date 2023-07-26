July 26, 2023

Exhibition takes a dive under water

By Eleni Philippou057
fanos avouris exhibition 2

The underwater world of the island is the theme of a new exhibition opening in Limassol. Exhibit8 Gallery will host Fanos Avouris’ solo photography exhibition titled Beneath the Horizon: From Akamas to Apostolos Andreas, which will run from Friday to August 26.

Documenting the Cypriot sea landscape, the showcase will feature a contemporary expedition in locations such as Akamas, Kyrenia and Famagusta. Through his underwater photography, visitors are invited to explore the artist’s memories and personal mythology about the Cypriot seascape.

Born in Limassol with roots from Karavas, Avouris has been free diving from a young age and started photographing the sea world in 2014. His images have won photography competitions of the Cyprus Youth Council while his work has been exhibited in group exhibitions in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca as well as the Limassol Boat Show. In the past few years, his photographic work has explored the area from where his grandfather came.

 

Beneath the Horizon: From Akamas to Apostolos Andreas

Solo underwater photography exhibition by Fanos Avouris. July 28-August 26. Exhibit8 Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-11pm. Saturday: 12pm-11pm. Tel: 25-212171. www.exhibit8.com.cy

