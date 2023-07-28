July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Audio-visual performance at documentary festival

By Eleni Philippou01
clairvoyance

As August arrives it brings with it a new cultural agenda. The historical centre of Limassol will be all about documentaries and the moving image as the latest edition of the Lemesos International Documentary Festival is about to begin. While the festival takes place from August 1 to 8, a number of parallel events complete the main programme of screenings.

After the opening night, Androula Kafa, Andreas Panteli, Stelios Antoniou and Jeremy Carne will present an audio-visual performance at the Evagoras Lanitis Centre on August 2. Titled Clairvoyance, the performance consists of lyrical and experimental improvisations on selected musical works by video art pioneer Nam June Paik (1932-2006), featuring voice (Androula Kafa), piano (Andreas Panteli) and percussion (Stelios Antoniou), accompanied by a video projection by British artist Jeremy Carne.

The performance will follow a screening of Amanda Kim’s Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV at 8.30pm, a documentary about Paik’s life and work. Two hours later, Clairvoyance will be presented, adding to the festival’s varied events.

 

Clairvoyance

Audio-visual performance part of the Lemesos International Documentary Festival. August 2. Evagoras Lanitis Centre, Limassol. 10.30pm. www.filmfestival.com.cy/tickets

 

