January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Rains island-wide

By Staff Reporter01
weather
Photo: Savvas Gregoriou

Tuesday is predicted to be rainy starting in the eastern half of the island, the mountains and the north, with an isolated storm expected in the northeast. From midday onwards, showers are also expected in the highlands and on the south coast, spreading to the west coast by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 19C in the interior and on the coasts, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, at times up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will turn rough. 

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, mainly on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 8C in the interior and on the north coast, 10C on the remaining coasts, and 1C in the higher mountains where frost will form. Winds will be north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and the sea will remain rough. 

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, isolated rains and storms will continue, with temperatures dropping through Friday to fluctuate at or slightly below average for the season.

Avatar photo

