Shining a light on documentary photographers

Photography lovers rejoice! Fotodos, a centre in downtown Nicosia dedicated to the art of photography, is hosting five documentary evenings in February, and all with free entry. The screenings happen in collaboration with The Darkroom Rumour online platform and are supported by the French Institute and the Ministry of Culture, highlighting the various aspects of photographic creation, its development and artists.
The documentaries will be screened every Thursday at 7.30pm, with the first one this week. Titled Harry Gruyaert, Photographer this documentary shines a light on Gruyaert’s ability to compose colour, how he created nuanced images with feelings of loneliness and the artist’s views on Belgian identity.
Next Thursday’s documentary will include historical photographs as it embarks on a chrono-photographic journey through the year 1968. Titled 1968, Photographic Acts, the documentary touches on social struggles, the horror of war, the challenges a photojournalist faces and the importance of the eye.
February 15’s documentary focuses on, Dolorès Marat, a self-taught photographer from Paris. The director of the documentary follows in her footsteps and photographic roaming to unravel her artistic process, from preparing for an exhibition to the importance of finding your voice. An interview with the artist is included sharing a glimpse into a life that is devoted to photography.
The World’s Smallest Film Company is the title of the documentary that follows, on February 22, and it traces the story of a new film created by Lomig Perrotin. Besides Kodak in the USA, Fuji in Japan and Ilford in England, Perrotin managed to create his own film in his kitchen by reconnecting 19th century calotypes. The documentary traces his first steps that led him into mass production.
February’s final documentary evening, on Thursday 29, focuses on the life and work of press photographer Eric Franceschi. The photographer speaks to the camera about his professional journey in political photography, his attachment to humans, landscapes and the constraints of commission.
Fotodos Documentary Screenings
Documentaries on the art of photography and the work of selected artists. February 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Fotodos, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In French with subtitles in English. Free. Tel: 99-435754. www.facebook.com/Fwtodos