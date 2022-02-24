February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: One death, 1,935 people test positive (Updated)

By Staff Reporter029
covid

Health authorities on Thursday announced one more death attributed to Covid-19, while testing detected 1,935 new positives to the coronavirus.

The latest fatality was an 86-year-old man, who passed away on Wednesday.

That brings the Covid death toll to 834 since March 2020.

Meanwhile state hospitals were treating 167 patients, of whom 37 said to be in a serious condition. Of the 37, one was in ICU but not on a ventilator, 15 were intubated, and 21 in high-dependency units.

In addition, 23 post-Covid patients continued to be intubated in ICU.

The health ministry reported that 59.29 per cent of those in hospital did not have a record of vaccination.

The day’s 1,935 positives came from a total of 110,229 tests – for a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent.

Contact tracing tracked 95 positives from 1,121 samples; private initiate turned up 1,226 positives from 49,011 samples.

The health ministry’s programmes (rapid tests) tracked 623 positives from 56,068 tests.

Notably, eight positives were detected at nursing homes from 1,058 samples.

In its daily bulletin, the health ministry reiterated that ongoing processing means the numbers published daily may be modified and updated in the bi-weekly national surveillance report.

Related Posts

Women stand in line at new exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus parliament calls on Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus govt sets up bank account, food collection points for people of Ukraine

Staff Reporter

Two fined for bird trapping

Gina Agapiou

Law on funeral homes need improvement, standards organisation says

Gina Agapiou

‘Stinky Thursday’ heralds start of carnival season

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign