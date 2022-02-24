February 24, 2022

Women stand in line at new exhibition

By Eleni Philippou057
An exhibition opening on Friday at Stand in Line art space hosts dozens of mini sculptures of female figures by Dinos Michaelides. Titled Women, this body of work is characterised by sensationalism and a high degree of eroticism mixed with a tasty sense of humour. Small ceramic sculptures of female figures make up Dinos’ exhibition which will be inaugurated on the opening night by Constantinos Yiorkadjis, Mayor of Nicosia.

Described as an erotic artist, Dinos manages to convey human and everyday emotions through these eroticised female sculptures. By making each one by hand, his art constantly searches and reveals different forms of nature, with a keen interest in human nature.

His ceramic female representations capture aspects of the provocative feminine role presented through heavy make-up of the faces, painted lips and nails, colourful bracelets and rings, hair and the almost non-existent clothes, often revealing breasts. The artist, through his sensual Women, wishes to establish himself as a talented creator with spirituality, observation and humour, recognising the obviousness of one’s satisfaction when indulging in voyeurism.

For this reason, some of Dinos’ female sculptures, with their posture and their discreet open legs, remind of that emblematic scene from Basic Instinct where Sharon Stone provocatively crosses her legs in front of the police without wearing underwear.

The artist presents not only ceramic sculptures but also paintings at the same time. He dresses (paints) each of his Women with bright colours to give life to the lifeless clay and the provocative beauty.

“It is a surprising exhibition that has a lot of interest,” say the organisers, “and those who have seen works by Dinos Michaelidis in his previous exhibitions are looking forward to visiting it. It’s an exhibition that is really worth seeing.”

 

Women

Solo art exhibition by Dinos Michaelides. February 25-March 12. Stand in Line art space, Nicosia. opening night 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 4.30pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-412000, www.standinlineartspace.com

 

