April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Hot, dust in the air

By Staff Reporter00
sunny weather
File photo

On Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear. Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 34 C in the interior,  26 C on the west coast, 28 C on the remaining coasts and to 23 C in the higher mountains. Thin dust will be observed until Wednesday.

In the evening, the weather will remain mainly clear with increased clouds at times. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and, on the north coast, south-easterly, weak up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough. Temperatures will drop to 13 C inland, 15 C on the coasts and 12 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy with medium and high clouds and possible light rains.

On Thursday and Friday the weather will remain partly cloudy at times, with isolated rains, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop noticeably on Wednesday and Thursday and will level-off on Friday to remain close to average for the season.

Avatar photo

