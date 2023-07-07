New exhibition rethinks identities

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will host a new exhibition this summer as the collaborative European Horizon 2020 project Redefining the Future of Cultural Heritage, Through a Disruptive Model of Sustainability continues. Throughout 2023, the Nicosia-based foundation has been collaborating with the Graz Museum in Austria and the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens to present three digital exhibitions which deal with the ownership of cultural heritage, the interaction with museums and current social issues. This July and August, a new exhibition will take place at the foundation once again ReThinking IDENTITIES, as its title suggests.
From Saturday to August 11, the grounds of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will welcome new, interactive installations that touch on current topics. “Today,” say organisers, “the notions of gender, sexual diversity and discrimination are more relevant than ever. We constantly face gender issues, instances of discrimination in all spheres of life and changing attitudes towards sexual diversity. However, these phenomena may not be as novel as one would think.
“Distinct gender roles have always existed in society from the prehistoric era to our contemporary world. Although it is not easy to make assumptions about the role that women and men held in the Early Cycladic society, we can assume that women and men held different but important roles. More information on the different roles of men and women emerged during the Historic Period.
“Women had an important role within their households and oversaw the raising of children. They only left the house to participate in burial customs and certain religious rituals. Men had an active role in public life. They could hold office, become warriors, skilled craftsmen, or athletes and therefore prominent members of society. Women were not part of social life and men enjoyed celebrations and symposia with other men with the exception of the courtesans, who, as emancipated women, were also the educated women of the time. During celebrations, it was usual for men to express their admiration for each other publicly. Bonding and sharing of activities referred to men of the same class.
“Written evidence and representations on clay vessels are the main sources of information on daily life and the role of men and women in society. Potters decorated the vessels and pyxides with scenes from aristocrats’ everyday life and habits.” The upcoming exhibition focuses on three key objects which connect identities from antiquity to today’s world, presented in an innovative way.
ReThinking IDENTITIES
Exhibition part of a European Horizon 2020 project. July 8-August 11. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Daily: 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-128157. www.boccf.org