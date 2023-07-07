While Ripple price eyes upside, DigiToads’ presale gains unstoppable momentum, attracting more investors

Cryptocurrency prices are on a steady upward rise, which may elevate the volume of investors in the market. As the number of investors increases, the number of trades within crypto platforms also increases, leading to a spike in value for these projects. This makes it necessary for every crypto investor to study market trends adequately and find the best cryptocurrency projects with viable utilities and ecosystems.

As Ripple’s (XRP) price catches the attention of crypto analysts with its potential upside, DigiToads’ (TOADS) presale gains more momentum and attracts more investors to its platform. DigiToads’ presale offers unlimited potential to make money before the token launches, and investors do not want to be left out. This has only served to increase the token’s value in the market.

Let’s explore how Ripple’s upside price and DigiToads’ presale momentum are attracting more investors.

DigiToads (TOADS) launches new NFT collection during its presale

Many investors consider DigiToads’ presale the best thing on the market, and the cryptocurrency has lived up to their expectations. The presale was launched with the plan to give investors up to 450% returns on their investments, and many investors have already begun recording potential profits from TOADS. As DigiToads prepares to end its record-breaking presale, more investors are putting their money into the platform.

DigiToads’ presale is divided into 10 stages to give investors enough time to invest and buy as many TOADS tokens as possible. The token began with a DeFi coin price of $0.01 in Stage 1, and it’s currently selling for $0.047 during the 9th stage. The price of TOADS has consistently increased as the presale progresses, giving investors a chance to make money no matter what stage they join. This solidifies investors’ faith in DigiToads as the best cryptocurrency project to add to your portfolio.

Another factor that makes DigiToads’ presale so attractive to investors is the new collection of trending NFTs that was recently launched. Most crypto platforms wait until the end of their presale to introduce new features. Still, DigiToads allows investors to explore and buy its NFT collection on OpenSea while benefiting from the presale. The NFTs can also be minted by willing users, ensuring they enjoy the full DigiToads experience before it launches.

Its new collection of trending NFTs allows investors to participate in the NFT staking competitions that will take place on the platform. Participants who stake their NFTs for long periods will get more rewards from the staking pool, funded by collecting 2% of each TOADS transaction. This ensures that DigiToads community members will have a steady supply of rewards for their investments.

When DigiToads officially launches, it will hit the market with a DeFi coin price of $0.055, fulfilling its promise to provide 5.5x returns on investment. This sets DigiToads apart as a crypto platform that prioritizes investors and encourages community participation. With one stage to go in the presale, DigiToads’ performance continues to attract more investors to the platform.

Ripple (XRP) provides faster transaction speeds for users

Ripple was built to create a new method of securing financial services. Ripple is a currency exchange network that supports global transactions and improves payment processes. The main goal of Ripple is to improve transaction processing speeds and build a stronger connection between financial institutions. Using XRP, transactions can be confirmed easily without relying on third-party systems.

Ripple analysts have begun recording potential future price surges for the cryptocurrency. Ripple is becoming more relevant in the crypto market as the need for efficient transaction processing systems increases. Analysts predict that the token’s price may experience a potential upside in the coming months.

Conclusion

Ripple and DigiToads may be the most profitable cryptocurrencies of this season. This is why investors should invest in these tokens to diversify their portfolios & maximize their returns. Given that DigiToads is still in its presale, this is an opportunity for investors to buy the token before it hits the market officially.

TOADS has raised close to $6 million in its presale and will raise more before it ends. To be a part of the DigiToads success story, you need to buy the TOADS tokens now while you can. Head over to DigiToads presale now and add these tokens to your portfolio.

