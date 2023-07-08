July 8, 2023

Larnaca film nights feature world cinema

Free film nights in Larnaca continue as the Larnaca Cinema Society organises free events for movie buffs with three more screenings to take place in the garden of the Pierides Museum this month featuring Italian, Spanish and Indian films.

First up is Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, which will be shown on July 12. The 1960s black and white Academy-award-winning film focuses on a week in the life of a philandering tabloid journalist living in Rome in a fruitless search for love and happiness. The film was a worldwide commercial hit and won the Palme d’Or at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Costumes. It was nominated for three more Oscars and it became a turning point for Italian and European cinema, now regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.

On the following Wednesday, a 2022 Spanish comedy will take over the big screen, directed by Cesc Gay. Stories Not To Be Told (Historias Para No Contar) follows five stories detailing the characters’ personal lives and tragicomical battles.

The month’s final film screening at the museum on July 26 is an Indian film about two brothers who devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite. All That Breathes had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival where it won Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Documentary Competition and was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the special screening section, where it won the Golden Eye. Later on, it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

 

Free Larnaca Film Screenings

Every Wednesday. Organized by the Larnaca Cinema Society. Pierides Museum, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-434793

