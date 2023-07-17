PwC Cyprus showcases investment opportunities at NY summit

New York City played host to the Economist’s annual Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit on July 10, with PwC Cyprus serving as the platinum sponsor, according to an announcement released by the firm on Monday.
The summit provided a platform for key political and business figures from the United States, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel to discuss the most crucial geopolitical and investment developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
Under the theme “A New Momentum for Geopolitics and Investment – Cyprus-Greece-Israel,” the conference featured notable attendees such as Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, and Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus Constantinos Herodotou.
Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus, participated in a panel discussion titled “Investing for resilient growth in the Eastern Mediterranean: In need of an ambitious strategy.”
During this discussion, Soseilos highlighted the vast investment potential present in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with a particular emphasis on Cyprus.
He underscored the enduring resilience of the Cypriot economy, the opportunities for sustainable development outlined in the ‘Vision 2035’ plan, and the notable growth of the country’s technology sector, which aims to establish Cyprus as a regional technology hub.
Soseilos also emphasised the significant investment opportunities available in Cyprus for American companies. Over the years, many American firms have invested in various sectors, including banking and finance, real estate, tourism, energy, and technology.
To explore these opportunities further, Soseilos held meetings with top executives from leading American investment and financial organisations as part of the conference.
Another speaker at the summit, Andreas Yiasemides, Clients & Markets Leader and Chairman of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA), highlighted the remarkable growth of the investment funds sector in Cyprus.
Finally, Yiasemides noted that Cyprus-based investment funds serve as ideal structures for investment in Cyprus and the broader region, offering promising prospects for investors.