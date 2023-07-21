TV shows we love: Smyrna My Beloved

Sometimes one wonders why certain black chapters in our history are generally felt as less prominent than others.
Without wanting to spur a debate, I have often thought that the Asia Minor catastrophe of the 1920s, culminating in the gruesome ethnic cleansing of the Greek and Armenian population, deserves more coverage and far more social reflection.
Last year, Greek director Grigoris Karantinakis’ film Smyrna My Beloved made its debut across cinemas in Cyprus. Alas, only a couple of weeks later, it disappeared, leaving me longing to hear a story that I rarely had the chance to hear.
Luckily, a year later, the rather long movie was divided into four parts and shown as a mini-series across TV channels in Cyprus.
In a nutshell, the story follows the wealthy Greek Baltatzis family in the once bustling and culturally vibrant city of Smyrna during the tumultuous period preceding the Greco-Turkish War that began in 1919.
Throughout the series, Karantinakis’ focus switches from Smyrna’s glitz to the gruelling scenes of the Turkish army entering the city and the consequent exodus of the ethnic Greeks of the city.
The series, however, feels neither heavy, nor exceedingly political. Despite touching upon a plethora of social and historical issues, some of them still sadly relevant nowadays, Karantinakis softens the blow by introducing the viewer to a wide range of credible characters.
Legendary actor Mimi Denissi (pictured) steals the show in her depiction of Filio, the main character and a true lady of Smyrna. Her spotless interpretation makes the viewer reflect upon the enormous amount of loss endured in that period.
Families destroyed, friendships lost and a gem of a city gone forever mark some of the series’ most tragic scenes. A general sense of powerlessness and regret then make their way into the audience’s mind and soul.
My advice, try to overlook the slight, yet still unsettling, Greek bias because it will be felt at some point. Try instead to focus on the amount of human suffering and ask yourself why do we keep allowing situations and tragedies reminiscent of Smyrna to happen today?