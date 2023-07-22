July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Walking tour around divided Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou0104
The Multi-Communal Cypriot Organisation KaliMeraba is organising a free walking tour this summer, taking participants on an exploration of the capital’s historical centre. Their Nicosia Old Walled City Tour on August 4 will be hosted by a Turkish-speaking Cypriot and Greek-speaking Cypriot who will take participants on a cultural walk.

The tour will visit popular cultural shops, markets, cafes, restaurants, significant neighbourhoods and abandoned areas whilst also exploring political graffiti throughout all three parts of the capital (north, south, Buffer Zone).

Taking the summer heat into consideration and August’s sizzling temperatures, the tour will begin at 3.30pm from The Great Inn/Büyük Han in the northern part of Nicosia which offers shade and cool drinks. Then participants will be led to a popular indoor market nearby. Further into the afternoon, as temperatures begin to drop a little, participants will cross over to southern Nicosia at Ledras Street to tour the old town, ending the walk in the Buffer Zone and more specifically at the Home for Cooperation.

Those interested in joining can register for the free event via the Eventbrite website and the organisers advise wearing light, comfortable clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses. IDs or passports will be needed while Cypriot males over the age of 18 will also need to have their enter-exit documents to cross the checkpoints.

 

Nicosia Old Walled City Tour

Free walking tour around divided Nicosia. Organised by KaliMeraba. August 4. Meeting point: The Great Inn/Büyük Han, Nicosia. 3.30pm. Free. Registrations via www.eventbrite.com

