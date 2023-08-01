August 1, 2023

Hunter with his legal team in Paphos on Monday

In today’s episode, British pensioner David Hunter was released from prison after the Paphos criminal court handed him a two-year prison sentence on the count of manslaughter.

Elsewhere, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Cyprus and said Greece and Cyprus “have common goals” concerning the Cyprus problem.

There’s also Lawyer Achilleas Demetriades’ comments that a truth commission would be ‘a new page for the Missing in Cyprus’.

Demetriades said truth commissions have been set up all over the world, and that he originally got the idea during Nelson Mandela’s visit to Cyprus.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

