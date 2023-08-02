August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow warning noon onwards, windy

By Staff Reporter0102
windy day
File photo

A yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for Wednesday, in force from midday until 5pm. The weather will be clear with a high of 40C inland, 35C on the north coast, 34C on the south and east coasts and 32C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior and on the south and east coasts, 21C on the west and north coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly to north-easterly light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Thursday and Friday will be clear with temperatures rising slightly to fluctuate above the average for the season with no significant change expected on Saturday.

