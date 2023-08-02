August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Truck fire

By Staff Reporter00

A truck was on fire at the Nicosia-Larnaca highway on Wednesday, with police warning the public this was affecting traffic in the area.

The driver left the truck without any injury, while officers were investigating the cause of the fire. The incident took place on the Rizoelia roundabout, in the direction towards Larnaca.

Police urged the public to drive cautiously and keep a distance from other drivers.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Eurobank Cyprus reports robust half-year financial performance

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Two dead in Trikomo after pool maintenance incident

Tom Cleaver

Ataoglu denies hotel to be built in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver

Positive-thinking coach turning misfortunes into blessings

Theo Panayides

Police in Nicosia arrest suspect for burglary, malicious damage

Staff Reporter

Craft workshops, parties and concerts bring Cyprus villages to life

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign