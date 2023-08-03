August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire breaks out between Silikou and Lofou

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A forest fire broke out between the villages of Silikou and Lofou in the Limassol district at 12:30pm on Thursday.

According to fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis, five firefighting vehicles and five aircraft have been utilised to fight the fire.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus remembers legacy of Makarios

Jean Christou

Ayios Mamas fire under complete control (Update 4)

Iole Damaskinos

Polis mayor seeks changes to Akamas plan, wants more hotels

Jean Christou

Rhodes deputy mayor grateful for Cypriot reforestation funding

Tom Cleaver

Water in reservoirs lower than last year

Jean Christou

‘Very dangerous’ increased use of synthetic cannabis

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign