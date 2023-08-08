August 8, 2023

By Staff Reporter07
Helicopter airdrop at Alassa area fire on Sunday

In today’s episode, the fire in the foothills of the Limassol mountains is completely under control and has no active front though firefighting forces remain vigilant in the area on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, July 2023 broke multiple heat records as the Cleon weather system smothered Cyprus. The island saw temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius for 16 days in a row.

There’s also claims by Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos that the Electricity Authority (EAC) had ‘cheated’ some customers out of the subsidies from May to June.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

